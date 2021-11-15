Hannity: Rittenhouse trial shows media, left believe 'narratives more important than truth'

In his Opening Monologue on Monday, Sean Hannity said the Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues to show the media's and political left's flawed belief that their preferred narratives must always trump the factual truth:

"The same Democrats who never bother to look at video evidence or talk to eyewitnesses or collect facts, they just rush to judgment in order to score a cheap political win," he said, as media figures and Democrats continue to prejudge the Illinois teenager guilty of grave charges.

Hannity said that Rittenhouse's situation occurred in the aftermath of days of left-wing rioting and looting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police-involved shooting of a knife-wielding Jacob Blake.

The host noted that Blake fought with officers and refused to drop his weapon as law enforcement attempted to detain him on a sexual assault charge.

"But the left doesn't care about facts: for them, the narrative is much more important than truth," he said as the media vilifies Rittenhouse, 18, instead of the rioters.

He added that Wyoming Congresswoman Elizabeth Cheney appears more concerned over adjudicating the January 6 unrest at the U.S. Capitol instead of the hundreds of riots across the country, including Kenosha, that led to untold damages and more deaths.

"Where is Liz Cheney lecturing the country on the Constitution? Liz, where is the commission looking into the 500-plus riots in the summer of 2020 that killed dozens of Americans. injured thousands of cops -- the riots where Kamala Harris promoted a bail fund for rioters?" he asked.

Cheney currently sits on the January 6 Select Committee, chaired by Mississippi Democrat Bennie Thompson.

The left and the media's prejudgment extends farther than just the Kenosha riots and Rittenhouse trial, but additionally to similar incidents in Baltimore, Md., and Ferguson, Mo.

"They did the same thing in Ferguson with Michael Brown and Ofc. Darren Wilson, and in Baltimore with Freddie Gray, and with Trayvon Martin in Florida – they did the same thing with the Duke Lacrosse Case and the Richard Jewell case."

"Any riots that follow will be their fault – Joe Biden's fault, Hakeem Jeffries fault, and the media mob's fault," he said.

Jeffries, a member of U.S. House Democratic leadership from Brooklyn, N.Y. and noted critic of mass incarceration, recently called for Rittenhouse to be summarily sent to prison and for corrections officials to "throw away the key."

Biden had interposed an image of Rittenhouse in a Twitter video referencing White supremacists in a campaign-season attack on then-President Donald Trump.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is precisely why due process and the presumption of innocence and the rule of law is so critically important," Hannity said. "Of course... the left doesn't care about any of that – it is yet another reminder why most Democrats and members of the media mob can never be trusted."

"As President Ronald Reagan once said, 'If fascism ever comes to America, it will come in the name of liberalism’."