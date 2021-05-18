Hannity calls out Prince Harry: We don't need First Amendment 'lectures' from you

Fox News host Sean Hannity delivered a scathing monologue after Prince Harry called the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution "bonkers" during a podcast appearance.

"I have a message for Harry, who is now attacking one of America's most sacred rights, the freedom of speech under our First Amendment. Harry, we really don't need you coming from England to give us lectures on the First Amendment," Hannity said.

"And if he can understand the importance of free expression and the importance of constitutional principles that allow for a free exchange of ideas and ideals and opinions that have made America the greatest country on Earth. Maybe it's time for you to move to a place more compatible with your restrictive ideas," Hannity said.

The Duke of Sussex made the comments on an episode of Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s "Armchair Expert" podcast.

While chatting about life in Los Angeles – where Harry and wife Meghan Markle have settled since leaving the United Kingdom – the prince discussed what he called the media "freezing frenzy" resulting from his stay at film producer and actor Tyler Perry’s Beverly Hills mansion. He specifically took issue with the paparazzi.

"I don't want to start sort of going down the First Amendment route because that's a huge subject and one in which I don't understand because I've only been here a short period of time," Harry said . "But, you can find a loophole in anything. And you can capitalize or exploit what’s not said rather than uphold what is said."

"I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers," he continued.

Harry's comments ignited a wave of criticism online.

"Nice that he can say that," replied Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Hannity said that America’s First Amendment allowed Prince Harry to "trash" his own family and accuse them of racism in their recent Oprah Winfrey interview.

"We don't really need lectures about customs or sacred freedoms," Hannity said.

"And by the way, you're free to go home, make amends at the palace with the people that you and your wife hurt deeply. And by the way, you're enjoying the freedoms protected under the First Amendment as you're living in America and an expensive place. Let not your heart be troubled."