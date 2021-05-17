Prince Harry calls First Amendment ‘bonkers,’ faces backlash from Cruz, Crenshaw, others

Prince Harry is facing a wave of backlash after calling the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution "bonkers" during a podcast appearance last week.

The Duke of Sussex made the comments on an episode of Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s "Armchair Expert" podcast.

While chatting about life in Los Angeles – where Harry and wife Meghan Markle have settled since leaving the United Kingdom – the prince discussed what he called the media "freezing frenzy" resulting from his stay at film producer and actor Tyler Perry’s Beverly Hills mansion. He specifically took issue with the paparazzi.

"I don't want to start sort of going down the First Amendment route because that's a huge subject and one in which I don't understand because I've only been here a short period of time," Harry said. "But, you can find a loophole in anything. And you can capitalize or exploit what’s not said rather than uphold what is said."

"I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers," he continued.

Harry's comments ignited a wave of criticism online.

"Nice that he can say that," replied Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

"Well I just doubled the size of my Independence Day party." wrote Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas on Twitter.

Former Brexit leader Nigel Farage tweeted: "For Prince Harry to condemn the USA's First Amendment shows he has lost the plot. Soon he will not be wanted on either side of the pond."

"He’s such a tiresome flog. Shut up, Harry," wrote Rita Panahi, an Australian newspaper columnist.

"Sunday Riddle: How many more Hollywood-style interviews will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give before they finally achieve the privacy they claim to be so desperate for?" replied Candace Owens, a conservative political activist.

"I wonder if he also thinks the Fourth Amendment is ‘bollocks’ and the 14th Amendment is ‘pish-posh,’" added conservative author, filmmaker, and podcast host, Dinesh D'Souza.

"Imagine being completely mystified by the idea that people have a right to speak their minds without fear of being arrested," another user tweeted.