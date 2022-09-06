Eric Trump touts country's patriotism after crowd turnout at Pennsylvania rally dwarfs Biden's

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Trump Organization's Executive Vice President Eric Trump blasted President Biden's continued divisive rhetoric on 'MAGA Republicans' on Tuesday's "Hannity."

ERIC TRUMP: I mean, I was shocked by that speech. I mean, I used to think that Biden was, you know, senile, incompetent. Now I think he's angry, senile and incompetent, Sean. I mean, the whole thing's really amazing. What I can tell you that I'm proud of is I saw that crowd in northeast Pennsylvania this weekend and it was unbelievable. The love there, the chanting, the patriotism, the American flags, the love for this country, the love for America. It was incredible. Then you see Biden, who was there a day earlier. I mean, he only had 30 people in the crowd. My father had 25,000. I mean, you literally filled up a massive arena and then there were overflow crowds outside. Sean, there is so much love in this country. There's so much patriotism in this country.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

…

You know, you see the administration right now and there, you know, well, Trump is a fascist. It's kind of funny that Trump's a fascist, considering you're literally having your FBI and your DOJ raid his home while at the same time suppressing stories about his own crooked son. I mean, America understands exactly what's happening. America understands that this country, under this leadership, is going down the track, you know, going down the drain. It really, really is, Sean. And people understand all of this for what it is. And you saw that in Pennsylvania.

PROUD LEGAL IMMIGRANT SHARES MESSAGE TO BIDEN IN VIRAL TIKTOK OVER ATTACK ON ‘MAGA' REPUBLICANS: 'NOT UNITING'

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW: