Biden's efforts to vilify MAGA Republicans is not a path to victory: Ben Domenech

Fox News contributor Ben Domenech blasted President Biden over his 2020 campaign promise to bring the country together after his continued attacks on MAGA Republicans on Tuesday's "Special Report."

BEN DOMENECH: Look, I think that, you know, Jessica and her party may very well believe that it is to their advantage to describe millions of Americans as being the enemies of the American government. But I do not believe that is actually a path to victory. In fact, I believe it is a course that is only being undertaken because the record of this president is so weak, it is so terrible, it is so unquestionably bad when it comes to economic issues, the border, when it comes to foreign policy and every other real significant manner that they are engaged in a project right now that I think is actually the opposite of everything that Joe Biden ran on.

Everything that Joe Biden ran on was coming together, bringing back normalcy to American governance, normalcy to the presidency. And in fact, as he has governed, we've seen he's done the exact opposite in ways that have rested this country apart, and that will continue to wreck our ability to work together around partisan lines and across all of the different divides that we have here as a nation.

BIDEN AGAIN ATTACKS ‘MAGA’ GOP MEMBERS OF CONGRESS, ‘FULL OF ANGER, VIOLENCE AND HATE,’ IN LABOR DAY SPEECH

