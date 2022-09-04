Proud legal immigrant shares message to Biden in viral TikTok over attack on 'MAGA' Republicans: 'Not uniting'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A proud legal immigrant shared his message for President Biden over his attack on "MAGA" Republicans, and why he believes the president's words were anything but "uniting" for the country.

Alma Ohene-Opare joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss his response to Biden, which he shared in a viral TikTok.

"I came to this country because I believed this was the place that my dreams to come true," Ohene-Opare told co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy. "I believe that… with hard work, I could make anything happen for myself and my family, and over the last 20 years that I've been here, that's exactly what I found."

"I found love, I found patriotism," he continued. "I found people who are willing to do what it takes. I found people who helped me pay for college, I found people who bought me my first car. I found people who helped me in every way possible to be where I am today, and so when I think about making America great again, it's a return to the foundational principles that this country was founded on."

Critics slammed Biden over his remarks during a speech in Pennsylvania on Thursday, when he alleged "equality and democracy are under assault" by "MAGA forces."

Ohene-Opare released a now-viral TikTok, sharing his response to Biden's message.

"This November will be the first time I get to exercise my right to vote," Ohene-O'Pare said in the TikTok. "I understand the urge during an election season to attack those you see as political opponents, but, Mr. President, I am not your enemy, and the tens of millions of MAGA Republicans are not filled with hate towards anyone."

Biden also slammed Trump supporters over the 2020 presidential election.

"And here, in my view, is what is true," Biden said. "MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people. They refused to acknowledge a free election."

Ohene-Opare argued his remarks were not "uniting," emphasizing the need to have leaders that represent all Americans and not certain political subsets.

"The president chose a very specific moniker, MAGA, and he chose that MAGA, knowing very well that millions of people, millions of patriotic Americans embrace that term," Ohene-Opare said. "And so by labeling these people MAGA Republicans and then listing how those people are a threat to our democracy or a threat to our republic… that that gave me a little pause."