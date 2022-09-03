Trump blasts Biden's anti-MAGA speech: 'He's the enemy of the state'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden’s address to the nation earlier in the week calling it the most "vicious" speech ever given by an American president.

"This week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia to give the most vicious, hateful, and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president," Trump told a raucous crowd on Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania while campaigning for Republican candidates in the commonwealth. "Vilifying 75 million citizens, plus another probably 75 to 150 if we want to be accurate about it, as threats to democracy and enemies of the state. You’re all enemies of the state."

Trump continued, "He’s the enemy of the state if you want to know the truth."

Biden was widely criticized by conservatives for his speech in Philadelphia on Thursday in which he claimed that "equality and democracy are under assault" by "MAGA forces."

VULNERABLE DEMOCRATS AVOID BIDEN'S ANTI-MAGA SPEECH, TRUMP-BACKED CANDIDATES FIRE BACK AT DIVISIVE REMARKS

The Washington Post Editorial Board published a piece Friday arguing that the speech was too "partisan" and too harsh on well-meaning Americans.

The board claimed that Biden’s speech "fell short" of uniting the country and came off as "scolding or demeaning" to good Republicans that otherwise could be persuaded into abandoning Trump’s MAGA movement.

BIDEN SAYS TRUMP SUPPORTERS NOT A THREAT TO COUNTRY AFTER SPEECH BLASTING 'MAGA REPUBLICANS'

Conservatives also mocked Biden for the ominous "blood red" lighting that was behind Biden during the speech, a criticism that Trump echoed during his speech Saturday night.

"How’d you like that red lighting behind him like the devil?" Trump told the Wilkes-Barre crowd.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump was in Pennsylvania campaigning for Republican Senate Candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano.