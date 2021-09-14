Hannity: Milley should be 'tried for treason' if bombshell report proves to be true

U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, should be tried for "treason" if a report claiming that he went behind former President Donald Trump's back to call Chinese officials proves to be true, Fox News host Sean Hannity said Tuesday night.

Milley allegedly made two secret phone calls to his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army, prior to the 2020 presidential election, Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward and national political reporter Robert Costa claim in their upcoming book, "Peril."

The calls reportedly took place two days after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, with Milley reportedly assuring Li of the stability of the American government. Miley also allegedly assured the Chinese general that he would contact him regarding any imminent attack from the U.S. in the waning days of Trump's presidency.

"If this is true, General Milley would be a traitor to this country and should be tried for treason immediately," Hannity said on his show Tuesday. "Give America’s enemies a head’s up before an attack?"

Trump expressed a similar sentiment in an interview earlier Tuesday, where he told Sean Spicer on NewsmaxTV's "Spicer & Co" that if true, Milley likely committed an act of treason.

"The chain of command in this country, our constitution is clear," Hannity underscored. "The president-elected by the people is the commander-in-chief. Not Nancy Pelosi and not the joint chiefs of staff. If this is true, Milley and Pelosi must be held accountable. Don’t expect Joe Biden to do anything. I doubt he could even comprehend the issue," the host said.

Trump, in a statement released earlier Tuesday, called on Milley to step aside, floating a theory that Milley came up with the story himself to deflect from the Afghanistan debacle and leaked it to Woodward and Costa, whom he described as journalists "who write fiction, not fact."