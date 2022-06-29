Hannity: The media mob and Democrats are completely 'shameless'

Sean Hannity discussed how the media mob is serving as "cheerleaders" for the January 6 committee as the hearing takes its "predetermined" course on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: THE OUTCOMES FOR THE JANUARY 6 HEARINGS ‘REMAIN PREDETERMINED’

SEAN HANNITY: We have long detailed the hyperpartisan, illegitimate nature of this sham January six committee now ongoing in the D.C. sewer and swamp. But over the past 48 hours, this charade has been exposed for all to see. Now, after yesterday's, frankly, ludicrous testimony, no one in their right mind should take this committee seriously.

It has been apparent from day one this committee always had a predetermined outcome, and every single person on the committee, we all know, voted to impeach Trump and hates Donald Trump. And what we all witnessed was so blatantly dishonest, so unethical, that the members of the committee, well, they should be ashamed of themselves, although we all know they have no shame, nor do their cheerleaders known as the media mob. They are completely shameless.

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Now, together, they have lied to this country about Trump-Russia collusion. They have ignored Hillary Clinton's dirty Russian disinformation dossier, the Democratic Party, the media. They together ignored abuse in the FISA courts.

They ignored Hunter Biden's laptop just weeks before the 2020 election. That could have been relevant and could have had an impact on that election. Russian disinformation. They made it up. It turned out all to be true.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: