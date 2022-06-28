Sean Hannity: The outcome for the January 6 hearings 'remains predetermined'

Sean Hannity discussed how the January 6 hearing is "predetermined" instead of being an "honest hearing" and how the anti-Trump sentiment is rampant on "Hannity."

HANNITY: DEMS HAVE DESCENDED INTO A FULL-BLOWN LYING, HYSTERIA YET AGAIN

SEAN HANNITY: While you, the American people, you know – the people that actually make this a great country are facing, you know, a deluge of serious problems like record inflation, record-high gas prices, record numbers of illegal immigrants, record homicides in so many of our towns and cities.

Well, the swamp creatures on Capitol Hill, they were busy with yet another anti-Trump kangaroo court and show trial, where the outcome, as we've been telling you, has been and remains predetermined, has been that way since day one. Instead of honest hearings on how to protect our institutions, our elected officials, to protect the people's house, the Capitol, instead of ever allowing riots like those that occurred in the summer of 2020 from ever, ever happening again, we see nothing but blind, never-ending rage. What is seemingly an obsessive-compulsive cult-like rage against Donald Trump never ends.

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Now, clearly, Trump haters, for them, January six is just another excuse to smear Donald Trump and anyone who supports them. This is not about safety and security and securing the Capitol or getting to the truth.

This has never been about having a fair and serious hearing and proceeding so we can come up with solutions. Today we heard more rumors, a ton of hearsay and wow, a lot of impeached testimony that we'll get to in a second. And this is why hearsay is never admissible in a real court of law. Including this wild claim from a former low-level White House staffer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: