Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

January 6 committee would 'benefit so much' from Republican-appointed Republicans on it: Byron York

The Fox News contributor responds to latest Jan. 6 committee hearing

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
The problem with the January 6 committee: Byron York Video

The problem with the January 6 committee: Byron York

Fox News contributor Byron York reveals a problem with the latest January 6 committee hearing and what the committee would benefit from on the 'Special Report' All-Star panel.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Byron York explained why the Jan. 6 committee would benefit "so much" from Republican-appointed Republicans' service on it Tuesday on "Special Report."

TRUMP LUNGED AT SECRET SERVICE AGENT WHO SAID HE COULDN'T GO TO CAPITOL ON JANUARY 6: AIDE

YORK: Cassidy Hutchinson had spoken - done interviews - on video with the [Jan. 6] committee four times before this. And yet this hearing was presented as kind of a last minute, urgent, hot new information sort of thing. So the committee would benefit so much from having Republican-appointed Republicans on there who could ask questions. "Have we talked to the these witnesses? Have we corroborated this evidence?" The questions could be asked in a hearing. They could be actually more spontaneous than this. Now, on the other hand, this hearing presented a lot of really unflattering information about Donald Trump, who exercised terrible judgment on [Jan.] 6. We know that he was happy to see a big crowd. He was happy to see a big crowd go to the Capitol. And he had to be pushed to condemn what was going on. So it did confirm that. But of course, we've known that for quite a while. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION BELOW:

January 6 committee hearing laying out roadmap for Justice Department to indict Trump: Swan Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.