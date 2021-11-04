Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Democrats
Published

Hannity reflects on how Democrats' liberal policies led to their poor election results

Hannity said 'radical socialists' rule the party, and agreed with Democrat operative James Carville who lamented his party's 'stupid wokeness'

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
close
Hannity: Democrats are hurting the poor and middle class Video

Hannity: Democrats are hurting the poor and middle class

Fox News host explains the ramifications of Biden’s administration and Youngkin’s victory in Virginia.

Sean Hannity discussed what led to Democrats' disappointing results in Tuesday's election, and even offered rare praise for one of the party's most respected longtime figures, James Carville, Thursday on ‘Hannity.’ 

Hannity said that Carville, who rose to prominence as the successful 1992 campaign strategist for then-Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton, was spot-on when he declared the Democratic Party has been engaged in battles over "stupid wokeness."

"Don’t just look at Virginia and New Jersey. Look at Long Island and Seattle, Washington. This defund-police lunacy and take Lincoln’s name off of schools: People see that. It’s having a suppressive effect across the country. Some people need to go to a woke detox center," Carville said in a recent interview on PBS.

"James Carville believes his party lost its way and he is correct," Hannity said.

ICSS - Securing Sport 2015 - Harold Pratt House, New York - 4/11/15  James Carville interviews Sunil Gulati, President, U.S. Soccer Federation during Day 2 of Securing Sport 2015 - the annual conference of the International Centre for Sport Security  Photo Eduardo Munoz for ICSS  Livepic

ICSS - Securing Sport 2015 - Harold Pratt House, New York - 4/11/15  James Carville interviews Sunil Gulati, President, U.S. Soccer Federation during Day 2 of Securing Sport 2015 - the annual conference of the International Centre for Sport Security  Photo Eduardo Munoz for ICSS  Livepic (Getty Images)

"I think I finally won James over," the host continued, noting he has always enjoyed debating the Louisiana Democrat.

"Stupid wokeness: Carville is right," Hannity said. "The radical socialists rule the party. They are not going anywhere. They now rule the entire Democratic Party and they do so with an iron fist." 

The host later noted that President Biden himself appeared unaware of the control the far left has over the government after he appeared "bewildered and befuddled" when questioned by Fox News' Peter Doocy about what was reportedly his plan to give illegal immigrant families $450,000 in payments; more than quadruple the amount paid to gold star families.

"As it turns out, Joe was not in the loop as usual. Today his deputy press secretary said Biden supports these payments," Hannity said after spokeswoman Karine Jean Pierre stated as much during the White House briefing.

Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-WV, center, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, left, and Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., rear left, listen as Virginia Governor Ralph Northam addresses a news conference at the end of an 'infrastructure summit' in Annapolis. April 23, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-WV, center, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, left, and Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., rear left, listen as Virginia Governor Ralph Northam addresses a news conference at the end of an 'infrastructure summit' in Annapolis. April 23, 2021.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Hannity also said West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is another voice of reason in the increasingly leftist party.

The host said the Farmington, W.V., native was correct when he said Thursday that the United States is not a politically-extreme country:

"This is not a center-left or a left country. We are center, if anything center-right. We ought to be able to recognize that," said Manchin in a recent interview on CNN. 