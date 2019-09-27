Hannity, Carlson and Ingraham clap back against Dems' impeachment push

Fox Nation's “Primetime Highlights" captured last night's best moments from Fox News' primetime hosts reacting to the latest developments as Democrats pursue their impeachment inquiry of President Trump.

Tucker Carlson blamed the "Squad" for forcing their party to prioritize impeachment over the real issues of the day and had strong words for the future of the Democratic party.

"You may be wondering what happened to the Democratic party, the party you remeber....that's gone." — Tucker Carlson

"The Squad is telling us and the rest of the party is obeying them, of course, that issues are irrelevant and impeachment is all that matters," Carlson said.

"You may be wondering whatever happened to the Democratic party," Carlson continued, "the party you remember, the party of working people, the fabled 'big tent party,'...that's gone."

Carlson also slammed Democrats for allying with "a group of unscrupulous retired intel officials," calling them a "flaky and authoritarian" party.

"That's a rotten combination," Carlson said. "It's rotten for the party itself, it's also rotten for the country."

Sean Hannity dove deeper into the politics behind the impeachment push, warning of the potential ramifications that a Trump impeachment would have on the country.

"For the Democrats, this has never been about getting to the truth or about serving their constituents, all this is about about for them is power and inexplicable hatred and rage towards Donald Trump." — Sean Hannity

"We live in a country now where simple, basic fundamental facts, objective truth, basic truth, obvious truth, the rule of law, constitutional governance is in jeopardy tonight," he said.

Hannity also likened the recent impeachment push by Democrats to the Russia investigation and accused them of pretending to care about the truth in order to regain executive power.

"For the Democrats, this has never been about getting to the truth, or about serving their constituents, all this is about for them is power and an inexplicable hatred and rage towards Donald Trump," Hannity said.

Laura Ingraham called for Republicans to "push back against the loud Democratic voices," to avoid "going back in time."

"Washington has got to learn once and for all, they work for us." — Laura Ingraham

"The ones who really need to be punished here are the Democrats, and their enablers in the press, and the deep state, those are the ones who need to be punished," she said.

"Washington has got to learn once and for all, they work for us -- not the other way around," she continued.

Ingraham also touted Trump's economic accomplishments and reiterated her warning of going back "to the way things were before."

"We're not gonna let them take our jobs, all the wage increases people have seen, our stronger investments, or any of the other benefits we now enjoy because of this economy," she said.

"They try to convince us that America could never get better," Ingraham concluded, "but they were wrong, and we cannot, and we will not go back to the way things were before."

