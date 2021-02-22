Steve Scalise: Dems' $1.9T stimulus bill is ‘really devastating for America’

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise is criticizing the proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill, calling the proposal "really devastating for America."

Scalise, R-La., joined Harris Faulkner on "The Faulkner Focus" to argue against what he calls the "liberal pork" included the bill. He also called for the immediate reopening of America’s schools for in-person learning.

REP. STEVE SCALISE: I hope that everybody in America is taking a look at some of the liberal pork in this bill and what they're trying to do, all in the name of COVID relief. And boy, we need to rush this through. Didn't we hear this before? ‘You know, you've got to pass the bill to find out what's in it.’ You're going to be finding out a lot of things that are very disturbing. Less than 10% of the money in this $1.9 trillion bill is for public health.

We ought to be opening up every school in America right now. The money's there to do it. There's over $60 billion still out there from the previous bipartisan bills to safely reopen schools. They're going to give another hundred plus billion dollars. And you saw the president's spokesperson yesterday. They said it's not even going to require them to open up schools, they just get the money. They don't have to educate our kids in the classroom, which is devastating millions of kids across America.

This bill is really devastating for America. We need to defeat it and focus on helping families and small businesses getting back opened, and schools getting back open.

The Congressional Budget Office says the schools money, 95 percent of that money, won't even be able to be spent until 2022. Do you really want to delay school openings even more until next year? If you vote for this bill, any member of Congress that votes for it is voting to delay school openings and just give away money that we don't have, that's going to be borrowed from our kids and slow economic growth.