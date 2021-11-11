Hannity blasts Biden, Democrat leaders for prejudging Kyle Rittenhouse

In his "Opening Monologue" on Thursday, Sean Hannity called out several Democratic Party and mainstream media figures for either declaring Kenosha shooting suspect Kyle Rittenhouse a White supremacist or forcefully prejudging him guilty of all charges, depending on the critic.

Rittenhouse, 18, is on trial for incidents during the 2020 Jacob Blake riots in the southern Wisconsin city, wherein the then-minor shot three men – two fatally – in what he claims is self defense.

In a 2020 presidential campaign video released by then-candidate Joe Biden, a montage of events including the violent Charlottesville protest – as well as an image of Rittenhouse amid cuts of riotous behavior in urban areas -- were superimposed over audio of "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace asking President Trump if he would disavow "White supremacists and militia groups."

Biden's video featured a shot of Rittenhouse when Wallace mentioned such violence in Kenosha.

In his caption, Biden claimed Trump failed to "disavow White supremacists" when questioned by Wallace.

"On the campaign trail, without any evidence, Joe Biden accused Rittenhouse of being a White supremacist," Hannity said.

He then pointed to House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, the number five Democrat in the House. The Brooklyn lawmaker, who the host noted has long been vocal in opposition to "mass incarceration", bluntly called for Rittenhouse to be thrown back in jail:

"Lock up Kyle Rittenhouse and throw away the key," Jeffries tweeted Wednesday. In 2020, Jeffries also tweeted to "End. Mass. Incarceration. Defund The Prison Industrial Complex."

Hannity also played a montage of media figures on other networks similarly prejudging the teenager as guilty, while comparing the commentary to a recounting of the trial, including a viral moment in which Judge Bruce Schroeder sternly admonished the defense:

"Don't get brazen with me," Schroeder told prosecutor Thomas Binger at one point.

"These outlets, these celebrities, these Democrats should be ashamed of themselves," said Hannity.

"They are vilifying an 18-year-old young man – because of what? Because of their partisan political beliefs? Have any of them even bothered to watch the tape? Have any of them bothered to look at the evidence?"

"On this program, we never rush to judgment. We believe in due process, the presumption of innocence, and the rule of law," the host added.

Hannity further suggested that Wyoming Rep. Elizabeth Cheney, one of two Republicans on the House January 6 Committee, should instead form a panel to investigate "the 534 riots from the Summer of 2020 – the riots that killed dozens of people and injured thousands of police officers.