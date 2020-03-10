Hannity: Biden's confrontation in Michigan over Second Amendment 'should be concerning to every American'

Sean Hannity responded Tuesday to a now-viral clip of former Vice President Joe Biden having a heated argument with a worker at a Fiat-Chrysler auto plant in Detroit, in which Biden told the worker that he was "full of s--" to accuse the Democratic presidential frontrunner of trying to take away the man's Second Amendment rights.

"This should be concerning every American," Hannity said during his opening monologue.

BIDEN, ON VIDEO, LASHES OUT AT DETROIT WORKER IN PROFANITY-LACED GUN DISPUTE

The worker in the video can be heard telling Biden "You're working for me, man," and explained that he saw an online video supporting his claim that Biden takes a hostile approach to the Second Amendment.

Biden, pointing at the man in the middle of a crowd, fired back that he does not work for the voter before warning him against acting like "such a horse's a--."

A female staffer can be seen attempting to control the situation and remove Biden from the room, but the former vice president repeatedly dismisses her, focussing his attention on the heated conversation.

"That is the frontrunner of the Democratic Party, shh-ing a woman on his staff," Hannity said. "By the way, [a woman] who seems to be trying to help him get out of another troubling situation. Great way to treat people, trying to save you from yourself, Joe."

REP. DINGELL: BIDEN HAS A 'HUMAN MOMENT' DURING ARGUMENT WITH AUTO WORKER

"According to one [CBS] reporter, Biden threatened to slap the man," Hannity added, "and on top of it all, he can't distinguish between an AR-15 and 14."

Hannity was referring to a moment in the video where Biden, mistakenly called a firearm "AR-14's" and went on to press the individual to acknowledge that machine guns are illegal. Biden appeared to then misspeak by saying AR-15's are illegal, before questioning why anyone needs "100 rounds."

"Is this how he's going to treat world leaders?" Hannity asked.

"Maybe not a big deal normally," the host said of the incident, "but with Joe, it's cumulatively a huge deal. This type of agitated behavior is part of an increasingly disturbing pattern.

"There's no harder job than being the President of the United States of America," Hannity concluded. "So I'll ask again, does this 77-year-old guy we're watching every day now, does he have the stamina, does he have the focus, the alertness, the mental focus, mental toughness, and the mental stability to be president?

"It's a fair question."