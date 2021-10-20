Hannity: Biden's Afghanistan failures an 'international disgrace'; approaching recession a 'massive crisis'

Sean Hannity took President Joe Biden to task Tuesday night for his administration's myriad failures, calling his handling of Afghanistan an "international disgrace."

The "Hannity" host said the U.S. leaving Americans, allies and $83 billion in military equipment behind in Afghanistan has amounted to an "international disgrace; humiliation on the world stage. It sends a message of emboldenment to our enemies and yes, it scares to death our allies."

Hannity noted that Tuesday was the 66th day that Americans and allies had been left behind "to suffer, die under Taliban rule" in Afghanistan. The host also said that Taliban leaders gave cash and "promis[ed] plots of land to the families of suicide bombers who killed U.S. soldiers."

"Back here at home, [the IRS] want[s] an ever-present window into your bank accounts," Hannity said, noting the proposal for the IRS to monitor bank transactions over $600. The government also "want[s] to…figure out a way to tax every single nickel out of you" through the Build Back Better plan, he said. It would most affect those making under $50,000 a year.

"Nearly 60 percent would see additional taxes from this government intrusion into your bank account," Hannity said. "But I thought Biden promised not to raise taxes on anyone making over 400 grand a year. OK, Joe Biden lying again."

Biden's efforts to tax lower and middle class Americans to fund Build Back Better come while those same Americans feel the effects of inflation, rising gas prices and supply chain shortages, Hannity said.

"And it's about to get so much worse," he said, citing "mass resignations and mass firings" of those who refuse to comply with Biden's vaccine mandate. The crime-ridden city of Chicago may lose 1,000 police officers despite Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown's threat to deny retirement benefits to officers who retire instead of complying with the city's COVID-19 vaccination policy.

"Thousands of other police officers, firefighters, first responders, nurses, teachers [and] members of the military…[are] all set to lose their jobs," Hannity said.

Hannity cited economists from Dartmouth College and University College London who said a recession is "absolutely fast approaching," he said. "This is a massive crisis. Jen Psaki [is] mocking the concern of millions of Americans… [She's a] pretty disgraceful, low-class ‘public servant.'"

Hannity closed by making a plea to West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin who is being wooed by the progressive wing of the party to back a $3.5 trillion spending package. Hannity said that if Manchin sides with the likes of Sen. Bernie Sanders, he is not looking out for the best interests of his West Virginia constituents, concluding, "Build Back Better will be a nightmare for West Virginia … and our country."