Hannity announces he will host town hall with GOP New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Sean Hannity announced he will host a town hall with Republican New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli that will air on Fox News Thursday.

New Jersey’s governor's race is one of the most closely watched elections, as Ciattarelli once again looks to turn the blue Garden State red after coming close to beating Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in 2021.

CIATTARELLI GAINS MOMENTUM IN NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR’S RACE AS POLLS NARROW SHARPLY

The polls in recent weeks against his opponent, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Rep. Mikie Sherrill, have tightened.

A Fox News poll conducted Oct. 10–14 put Sherrill at 50% support among likely voters, with Ciattarelli at 45%. Sherrill's 5-point advantage was down from an 8-point lead in Fox News' September survey in New Jersey.

MAGA STAR JOINS CIATTARELLI ON CAMPAIGN TRAIL IN NEW JERSEY AS REPUBLICANS AIM TO FLIP GOVERNOR'S OFFICE

In an interview with Fox News Digital on Oct. 15, Ciattarelli noted that he "made big gains" in his 2021 showing "in Hudson County and Passaic County," two long-time Democratic Party strongholds. He also pointed out that President Donald Trump has a following in those counties.

"And the president did very, very well in '24 in those very same counties. And if you take a look at who's been endorsing me, including some very prominent Democrats here in Hudson County, people want change," Ciattarelli argued.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON HOW TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ‘HANNITY’ TOWN HALL WITH JACK CIATTARELLI

Meanwhile, Sherrill has cited Ciattarelli’s approval of President Trump’s policies against him.

NJ REPUBLICAN CIATTARELLI THREATENS TO SUE SHERRILL OVER OPIOID CLAIM

On Oct. 8, she charged that her Republican rival had "shown zero signs of standing up to this president."

"In fact, the president himself called Jack 100% MAGA, and he's shown every sign of being that," Sherrill asserted.

The race has been rocked by explosive accusations on both sides.

According to Sherrill's military records, the United States Naval Academy blocked her from taking part in her 1994 graduation amid a cheating scandal, which Ciattarelli called disqualifying.

TUNE IN TO FOX NEWS THURSDAY AT 9PM ET TO WATCH ‘HANNITY’S' TOWN HALL WITH JACK CIATTARELLI

The veteran later took aim at her Republican opponent by accusing him of being "complicit" in tens of thousands of New Jerseyans’ opioid deaths, based on his owning a medical publishing company that pushed content promoting the use of opioids as a low-risk treatment for chronic pain.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Visit Hannity.com for ticket information for Thursday's town hall in Point Pleasant, N.J., ahead of the state’s election on Nov. 4.