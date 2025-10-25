Democrat Sherrill responds to DOJ election monitors in New Jersey governor's race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrat New Jersey governor candidate Mikie Sherrill declared Saturday she will "ensure that we don't have any voter intimidation and any attempt to intimidate people from voting" after the Justice Department said it would send federal election watchers to her state next month.

New Jersey has an open seat for governor as Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, prepares to leave office. The Justice Department announced Friday that it’s sending federal election watchers to New Jersey and California. The moves come after the Republican parties in both states requested federal observers.

"You know, I'm really proud of running open, transparent and free elections. And we're going to continue to do that and ensure that we don't have any voter intimidation and any attempt to intimidate people from voting," Sherrill said Saturday.

"The public should have confidence that all of our elections processes are secure and that all New Jersey voters can make their voices heard free from any type of intimidation regarding casting their ballots," her campaign spokesperson Carly Jones said in a statement to Fox News.

"Mikie fully supports the prosecution of bad actors who violate our election laws, and her Attorney General will move those prosecutions forward swiftly. However, we cannot allow Trump and his election deniers to support some ‘stop the steal’ strategy for Jack Ciattarelli when he loses," Jones continued.

"It’s important for us to have uniform rules around our state, and Mikie will appoint an Attorney General who makes sure that all New Jerseyans, regardless of who they vote for, have full confidence in our election process," Jones added.

The Justice Department said Friday that it "will monitor polling sites in six jurisdictions ahead of the upcoming November 4, 2025, general election to ensure transparency, ballot security, and compliance with federal law."

"Transparency at the polls translates into faith in the electoral process, and this Department of Justice is committed to upholding the highest standards of election integrity," Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement. "We will commit the resources necessary to ensure the American people get the fair, free, and transparent elections they deserve."

"The Department, through the Civil Rights Division, enforces federal voting rights laws that protect the rights of all eligible citizens to access the ballot," the DOJ said. "The Department regularly deploys its staff to monitor for compliance with federal civil rights laws in elections in communities across the country."

