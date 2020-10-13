Hannity: Democrats 'completely outmatched' by Amy Coney Barrett's knowledge, recall and poise

Judge Amy Coney Barrett "ran circles" around Democratic senators on day two of her Supreme Court confirmation hearings with her "calm, unflappable demeanor and a solid command of facts," Sean Hannity said Tuesday.

"She made them, frankly, look stupid, unprepared, desperate," the Fox News host told "Hannity" viewers. "She exposed the absolute hatred that now defines this new radical, insane, and extreme Democratic socialist party."

Hannity pointed to one exchange in which Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas., asked Barrett about her preparation and whether she had brought notes to help with the hours of grueling and highly technical questioning on judicial matters.

“You know most of us have multiple notebooks and notes and books and things like that in front of us,” Cornyn said. “Can you hold up what you’ve been referring to in answering our questions?”

BARRETT VOWS TO CONSIDER 'EVERY FACTOR' IN DECIDING WHETHER TO RECUSE FROM ELECTION CASES

With a smile, Barrett held up the blank notepad that had laid in front of her.

“Is there anything on it?” Cornyn asked.

“The letterhead that says ‘United States Senate,'” the nominee responded pointedly.

AMY CONEY BARRETT FACES PRESSURE DURING HEARING, RESPONDS WITH GRACE AND POISE, EXPERTS SAY

Hannity praised Barrett's confidence and "solid command of facts," which left "Democrats completely outmatched, [and] completely outclassed."

"They are engaging in little more than performance theater, a baby temper tantrum here and there, " he said," calling their line of attack something we are "frankly very familiar with."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, the host warned, Senate Democrats will do "anything and everything imaginable to block Judge Barrett's confirmation.

We know the game plan. We all remember what they did to Justice [Brett] Kavanaugh and his family."

Fox News' Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.