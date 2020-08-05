Shopkeeper decries clerk's house arrest for shooting at burglar: 'Justice system is not working'

An exasperated Virginia smoke shop owner spoke out on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Wednesday after one of his clerks was remanded to house arrest in connection with a March incident in which three intruders allegedly broke into the store, leading the clerk to shoot at them in self-defense.

"This is so sad and so shocking," Jowan Zuber told host Tucker Carlson. "The justice system is not working in Arlington, Virginia."

Zuber explained that employee Hamzeh Abushariah was sleeping in a back room of the business when the trio, reported to be juveniles, broke in. He said Abushariah grabbed his gun and fired a warning shot that struck one of the intruders.

"We went to [Arlington Juvenile and Domestic Relations] court on July 30th and finally, we [publicly] saw the video. I hope that Arlington County will share the video exactly. It's edited by the prosecutors' office because they do not play the volume."

Zuber contended that if the video was played at volume, the violence of the moment and the threat to Abushariah would be made plain.

"[Abushariah claimed] three masked men rushed in, and he even said they all had knives, they all had weapons, they were prepared with masks, gloves, and when they approached, Hamzeh even screamed a warning but they decided to ignore so when he opened the bedroom door, he meets the guy face-to-face with the mask on, all black."

Zuber accused local authorities of "protecting the criminal" in the matter.

"I'm sure if the criminals broke into their house, they would be doing ten years in jail right now, and poor [Abushariah] has a GPS on him," he said. "He has to pay $350 out of his pocket every month for the GPS [on top of] $800 child support."

"[The suspects are] free and this says to the community, juveniles out there, you can go rob and steal and the prosecutor will stand next to you and defend you and put the real people who work hard, who try to live the American dream -- put them in jail," Zuber said. "This is very sad."

Arlington-Falls Church Commonwealth's Prosecutor Parisa Dehghani-Tafti told The Daily Caller this week that her office is "very limited in what we can say about cases” and further limited when it comes to juvenile cases.