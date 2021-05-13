Hamas rockets soar during Fox News report, forcing correspondent, camera to the ground

The Israeli military said Thursday that it had deployed air and ground troops within the Gaza Strip to battle the Hamas terrorist group, which has been launching rocket barrages at Israel since Monday.

Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst said Israel called on 9,000 reserve troops ahead of what they believe will be a "full-scale ground invasion." Rockets were seen plummeting past Yingst forcing him to the ground as warnings to seek shelter echoed overhead during an update on "Special Report."

LIVE UPDATES: ISRAELI TROOPS ENTER GAZA STRIP AS HAMAS ROCKETS CONTINUE

"Tons of incoming rocket fire," Yingst says. "One just landed next to our hotel and you can see that the Iron Dome was able to intercept some of them but others are flying right by."

The latest barrage of rockets was in response to Israel's announcement that it was launching both ground and air strikes into the Gaza Strip, Yingst said.

"We saw factions inside Gaza responding with rocket fire into southern Israel. You can hear the warning going off right now telling people to head to bomb shelters."

"We have seen barrage after barrage tonight… and can you see an interception round flying there and explosion," Yingst says, before instructing his cameraman to "get down" as the Iron Dome can be seen intercepting incoming rockets from a distance.

"The Israeli Defense Forces have called up 9,000 reserve troops," Yingst said. "They're concerned that moving forward they are going to need the extra help as they prepare for the possibility of a full scale ground invasion into the Gaza Strip."