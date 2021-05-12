LIVE UPDATES: Israel kills up to 10 senior Hamas military figures, as military offensive continues

Israeli forces and Palestinian militants on Wednesday continued to engage in the largest conflict between the two groups since the 2014 war.

On Wednesday, Israel killed as many as 10 senior Hamas military figures and raised a pair of high-rise towers in airstrikes amid the country's fierce military offensive in the Gaza Strip.

The Islamic militant group also fired hundreds of rockets at cities in Israel. In the past three days, Hamas has fired at least 1,500 rockets from Gaza into Israel, according to Israel Defense Forces.

United Nations and Egyptian officials have said that cease-fire efforts are underway, however, there were no signs of progress



The current eruption of violence began a month ago in Jerusalem

At least 69 Palestinians, including 16 children and six women have been killed in the fighting, Gaza’s Health Ministry said.

A total of seven people have been killed in Israel, including four people who died on Wednesday. They included a soldier killed by an anti-tank missile and a 6-year-old child hit in a rocket attack.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman, said at least 14 militants were also killed Wednesday — including 10 members of the "top management of Hamas."

More raids were conducted early Thursday.

