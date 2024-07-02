Haley mocks Stephanopoulos after he dismissed her warning of Biden's mental decline: 'Believe me now, George?'

Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley dunked on ABC's George Stephanopoulos after their tense exchange last year about President Biden's mental acuity resurfaced on Tuesday.

During an interview last August on "Good Morning America," Haley repeated her assertion that "a vote for Joe Biden is a vote for Kamala Harris."

"There's no way Joe Biden is gonna finish his term," Haley said, "I think Kamala Harris is gonna be the next president and that should send a chill up every American spine. But also think the fact that we have a primary-"

"Excuse me, excuse me," Stephanopoulos interrupted with a scowl on his face. "How do you know Joe Biden's not gonna finish his term? What is that based on?"

"Ask Americans, do you think he's gonna finish his term? Do you think that he's actually gonna finish what he started?" Haley responded. "We look at the decline he's had over the last few years. You have to be honest with the American people, George. There's no way that Joe Biden is gonna finish out a next term. We can't have an 81-year-old president. We have to have a new generational leader. The Senate has become the most privileged nursing home in the country. We've got to start making sure we have a new generation. Everybody feels that- Republicans, Democrats and independents feel that, and it's time that the media acknowledge that."

"You all want to talk about Joe Biden and Donald Trump, we want to talk about the future of this country. That's what we have to start doing," she added.

"Again, you didn't answer the question," Stephanopoulos pushed back. "What evidence you have that he's not gonna finish the term? What Americans feel has no basis on whether he's gonna finish his term or not."

"I mean, if you look at the decline… every person should be able to tell what country they were in the week before. He couldn't do that," Haley told the anchor. "Every person should be able to tell how many grandkids they have. It's the reason I've asked for mental competency tests for anyone over the age of 75. I don't care if we do it for over the age of 50! But we need to understand that the people in DC, they're making decisions on our national security. They're making decisions on the future of our children's economic policy. We need to make sure we've got someone at the top of their game. Joe Biden is not at the top of his game. You know it. I know it. The American people know it."

Haley took a victory lap on social media after their exchange went viral.

"Believe me now, George?" Haley taunted the liberal anchor.

It was announced Tuesday that Biden will be sitting down with Stephanopoulos for his first interview since last week's presidential debate.

Biden is expected to face questions about his performance at the debate and whether he will continue seeking reelection as calls continue from within his party demanding he step aside.

While Stephanopoulos took a defensive posture regarding Biden's mental acuity last summer, there has been a dramatic increase in reporting shedding light on the president's mental decline in recent months.

CNN's Carl Bernstein reported Monday that some of Biden's close allies told him that they've witnessed "15, 20 occasions" where the president appeared like he did at the debate and that his performance was "not a one-off."

Meanwhile, Axios reported that aides claim Biden is "dependably engaged" from only 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The New York Times reported debate prep at Camp David "never started before 11 a.m." and that Biden took "an afternoon nap" each day.

Biden's shocking debate performance has become a political earthquake with wide swaths of the liberal media calling for him to withdraw from the presidential race.

"Mr. Biden has been an admirable president. Under his leadership, the nation has prospered and begun to address a range of long-term challenges, and the wounds ripped open by Mr. Trump have begun to heal. But the greatest public service Mr. Biden can now perform is to announce that he will not continue to run for re-election," The New York Times editorial board wrote Friday .

However, top Democrats are rallying behind Biden, including former President Obama.