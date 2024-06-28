Obama defends Biden, hammers Trump after televised showdown: ‘Bad debate nights happen’

Former President Obama admitted President Biden had a "bad" debate while offering a scathing message to his opponent on Friday following their showdown.

In a message on X, Obama conceded that his former vice president failed to deliver a strong showing for the Democratic Party and the American people.

"Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself," Obama wrote.

He continued to deride former President Trump and prop up Biden, writing, "Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight — and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit. Last night didn't change that, and it's why so much is at stake in November."

Obama gave a poorly received performance of his own in his first debate in 2012 against Republican Mitt Romney, although it didn't lead to any calls for his replacement on the ticket. He rebounded and wound up winning re-election.

Meanwhile, Biden faces a surge of calls from media pundits and Democratic operatives to step down and allow another candidate to face off against Trump for the duration of the election cycle.

"I think the emotions of the night were basically disappointment, anger, and then by the end it was panic," one House Democrat, granted anonymity to speak freely, told Fox News Digital.

"Now, with that foundation, where do we go? Obviously, there are conversations that I believe need to be had at all levels, with the realization of, this is not just about the presidency, this is about down-ballot."

One senior House Democratic aide compared the mood on Capitol Hill to what they imagined Republicans went through after a high-profile gaffe by former President Trump during his administration.

A New York Magazine article released last week noted that Obama was feeling legitimate "anxiety" about Biden's chances at re-election over the last year and was meeting privately with the current president to strategize on beating Trump.

Those who keep in regular contact with Obama say his concerns are not out of any underlying animosity towards Biden or his team but rather an acknowledgment of the country's fractured political and media landscape, according to the magazine.

Fox News' Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.