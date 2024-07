President Biden will be granting his first post-debate interview to ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, the network announced Tuesday.

According to ABC News, a "first look" from the interview, set to be recorded Friday, will air on that night's edition of "World News Tonight," with other segments airing on Saturday and Sunday's broadcasts of "Good Morning America." The "extended interview" will air on Sunday's installment of "This Week" as well as Monday's "Good Morning America."

Fox News Digital asked ABC News whether a full unedited transcript of the interview would be released and whether Stephanopoulos would comment to viewers on Biden's demeanor both on and off the camera. ABC News did not immediately respond.

Stephanopoulos joins a small group of journalists who have clinched the rare second interview with Biden, who has granted far fewer interviews in comparison to his predecessors.

The ABC News anchor previously sat down with Biden for his first interview following the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.

While Biden is expected to face tough questions about his performance at last week's presidential debate and whether he will continue seeking reelection, Stephanopoulos is widely seen by critics as a non-adversarial journalist for the president.

In recent weeks, Stephanopoulos has gone viral for his dramatic anti-Trump monologues on ABC's "This Week."

"In 1774, John Adams said, ‘representative government and trial by jury are the heart and lungs of liberty.' Two hundred-fifty years later, the heart and lungs of liberty are facing what may be the ultimate stress test," Stephanopoulos said following former President Trump's guilty verdict last month. "But for now, the New York jurors have already presented their fellow citizens with a choice: do we want to be represented, to be led for the first time in history by a convicted felon? That answer will come in November."

At the beginning of the trial in April, after listing all of Trump's other legal woes, Stephanopoulos told viewers, "It’s all too easy to fall into reflexive habits, to treat this as a normal campaign, where both sides embrace the rule of law, where both sides are dedicated to a debate based on facts and the peaceful transfer of power. But that is not what’s happening this election year. Those bedrock tenets of democracy are being tested in a way we haven’t seen since the Civil War. It’s a test for the candidates, for those of us in the media, and for all of us as citizens."

Stephanopoulos, a former top aide to President Bill Clinton, has had heated clashes with Republicans over their support for the presumptive GOP nominee, including Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., an outspoken rape survivor who he attempted to shame for backing Trump after the former president was ordered to pay accuser E. Jean Carroll as a result of her defamation lawsuit.

Trump filed his own defamation lawsuit against Stephanopoulos and ABC for repeatedly claiming in his exchange with Mace that Trump was "found liable for rape" when Trump was actually found civilly liable for sexual abuse in the Carroll case.

Stephanopoulos also ignored the subject of Hunter Biden's laptop while moderating a Biden town hall in Oct. 2020.