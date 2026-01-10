'Hacks' star Hannah Einbinder says 'none of us are safe' after ICE shooting, calls to abolish agency

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Minneapolis on Wednesday, actress Hannah Einbinder warned Americans that "none of us are safe" and called on others with large followings to fight back "in perpetuity until ICE is abolished."

As reported by Deadline, Einbinder launched into a now-deleted Instagram post attacking the federal agency, asserting that carrying on "business as usual" following Wednesday’s shooting would be a "collective death sentence" for the country.

While Einbinder's post was primarily directed at ICE, she also addressed broader issues that she argued help fuel the "imperial boomerang" wreaking havoc in the United States and abroad.

MARTINA NAVRATILOVA CALLS ICE 'EVIL THUGS' AMID DOZENS OF SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS FOLLOWING MINNESOTA INCIDENT

"The imperial boomerang has come back home. What we FUND and allow to happen to Palestinians by the hands of the IDF who TRAIN ICE will happen to our people here in America. They poisoned Flint Michigan and got away with it so they knew they could put Al data centers in poor communities and poison their water too. Hawaii burned and real estate developers snatched up the land from generational locals and they got away with it."

After slamming the ICE officer allegedly involved, she declared, "None of us are safe."

"Artists, people with platforms, I am asking you to dedicate your voice to fighting this TONIGHT and in perpetuity until ICE is abolished. Every single day. We cannot go on business as usual-that is a collective death sentence," Einbinder continued. "ICE PIGS ROT IN HELL."

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives of Einbinder for comment, as well as ICE and the Department of Homeland Security.

EXPERT WARNS PAINTING SLAIN ANTI-ICE ACTIVIST AS ‘GEORGE FLOYD 2.0’ WILL FAIL

This is not the first time Einbinder has publicly slammed ICE. In September 2025, while receiving her Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Max's "Hacks," the actress concluded her speech by saying, "F--- ICE and free Palestine!"

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin condemned Einbinder's comments in a statement to TMZ following the awards show.

"How ugly — such demonization is inspiring violence against our ICE law enforcement, who are facing a 1,000% increase in assaults against them," McLaughlin said.

BROADCAST BIAS: NETWORKS DEMONIZE ICE AS ‘TRUMP’S GESTAPO,’ DOWNPLAY ATTACKS ON THEM

She added, "As this woman fans the flames of hatred, our brave law enforcement will continue enforcing the rule of law and protecting Americans."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.