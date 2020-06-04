Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox News Flash
Published

Former US Attorney Guy Lewis predicts 'people are going to get prosecuted' over Russia probe

Talia Kaplan
By Talia Kaplan | Fox News
close
Fmr. U.S. Attorney: 'People are going to get prosecuted' for Russia probeVideo

Fmr. U.S. Attorney: 'People are going to get prosecuted' for Russia probe

Former U.S. Attorney Guy Lewis weighs in on the hearing of Rod Rosenstein over the origins of the Russia investigation

Former U.S. Attorney Guy Lewis told "Outnumbered Overtime" Thursday that “people are going to get indicted and people are going to get prosecuted” for alleged misconduct related to the Russia investigation.

“There are some questions here that need to be answered,” Lewis said. “Our FISA process, very critical to our ability to investigate foreign espionage, it was completely corrupted. The entire upper echelon of the FBI, their integrity was brought into question.”

On Wednesday, former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee that he would not have signed a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant renewal application to monitor former Trump campaign aide Carter Page had he known about since-revealed "significant errors" in the application.

“Once we find out the Mueller investigation was run by people who hated Trump’s guts, dripping with partisanship, nobody seems to care," said committee chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Rep. Jordan on McCabe accusing Rosenstein of 'false' testimony: 'Somebody's not telling the truth'Video

DURHAM MOVING 'FULL-THROTTLE' ON RUSSIA PROBE REVIEW

Rosenstein appointed Mueller in May 2017 as special counsel to investigate whether members of the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians to influence the 2016 presidential election. Mueller’s investigation yielded no evidence of criminal conspiracy or coordination between the campaign and the Russians during the 2016 election, though the question of whether Trump obstructed justice was left open.

Attorney General Bill Barr has since appointed Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham to investigate the conduct of the Russia probe from its origin in July 2016 through Mueller's appointment

“The Russia probe that Bob Mueller spent years on, that ended up telling us that there was no evidence of Russia collusion, which at the same time, let’s be honest, hamstrung the president, and kept us on edge for two years,” Lewis said on Thursday.

Senate Judiciary Committee moves to subpoena Obama-era officials in probe of Russia investigationVideo

“There’s got to be some answers as to how this occurred and why it occurred.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lewis explained that the goal of Durham’s investigation is “not just to issue a report and to wave it around and suggest that changes need to be made.”

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Talia Kaplan is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @taliakaplan