Guy Lewis says impeachment stalemate is a strategy to gain more time to build their impeachment case

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to withhold articles of impeachment against President Trump is merely a strategy to gain more time to build a stronger case, former U.S. Attorney Guy Lewis argued Friday.

“I think that the Democrats are looking for additional evidence,” Lewis told “America’s Newsroom,” highlighting that they are aware that the impeachment charges are “dead on arrival” in the Republican-majority Senate.

HOUSE DEMS RAISE PROSPECT OF NEW IMPEACHMENT ARTICLES, IN COURT BATTLE OVER MCGAHN TESTIMONY

“So, what do you do as a federal prosecutor? You continue to gather evidence. You wait for the president’s tax returns. You look for [former White House Counsel Don] McGahn’s testimony, if and when it becomes available. You try to build your case,” Lewis said.

The prospect of additional articles -- while perhaps unlikely -- was floated as part of a court battle over Democrats' bid to compel testimony from McGahn.

TRUMP CALLS DEMS 'LIARS!' FOR DEEMING HIM SECURITY THREAT – AND THEN PAUSING IMPEACHMENT

The lawyer for House Judiciary Committee Democrats revealed in a Monday court filing that there is a possibility lawmakers could pursue even more articles of impeachment against President Trump -- despite having already adopted two of them last week following a grueling, historic and bitterly partisan debate.

Democrats originally sought McGahn's testimony in connection with his claims to then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team that Trump wanted him to have Mueller fired. Trump’s critics claimed this request constituted obstruction of justice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The impeachment process has stalled after Pelosi abruptly opted not to deliver articles of impeachment to the Senate after the House adopted two articles alleging abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for Trump's actions in Ukraine.

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.