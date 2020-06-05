Gutfeld on 'defunding' police: 911 should block celebrity advocates; gun shops should restrict sales

Fox News Channel's Greg Gutfeld slammed proponents of "defunding" the nation's police in the wake of the George Floyd protests, saying advocates don't deserve protection - either from the police or for their personal use.

Gutfeld said on "The Five" that celebrities who advocate for defunding police departments should have their emergency calls disregarded and that firearms dealers should not sell to people who want to take that position as well.

"If you want to defund the police, go for it," he said. "[For] any celebrity who endorses it, 911 should block their number. And every gun dealer should never sell a gun to someone who wants to defund the police because what they are doing when purchasing a weapon is getting security for themselves -- while denying it from you."

The "Greg Gutfeld Show" host said that the violent protests and "spectacle of lawlessness" in places like Philadelphia, Atlanta and New York in the wake of George Floyd's death in the custody of Minneapolis police did more to render the gun control debate moot than any National Rifle Association advocacy could.

"When Trump does something considered 'good', what is always the criticism? 'Well, he should have done it sooner. He should have shut down travel sooner -- He should have shut down the city sooner.'"

Gutfeld noted that many liberals are against police until they need them, and pointed to former ESPN reporter Chris Palmer, who had tweeted "burn it all down" as a caption to an image of a blaze during violence in Minneapolis, but later expressed outrage when violence erupted near his California community.

"See the shift? Everybody can talk about and wax romantic about the 'movement' and how we need 'systemic change', because it means nothing until they get to your door -- and then it all goes out the window," Gutfeld said.