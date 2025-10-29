MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, JB Pritzker ridiculed for claiming Dems never called Trump Hitler

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News’ "Gutfeld!" panel criticized MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday after they claimed no Democrats had ever compared President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.

Gutfeld opened the segment by airing a clip of Pritzker's appearance on Wallace's "The Best People" podcast on Monday, where the two agreed that no Democrat has ever called Trump Hitler and that Republicans make such claims as a smear tactic.

"Wow, if only we had this thing called the internet," Gutfeld ribbed before playing a compilation of Democrats comparing the president to Hitler.

CROCKETT DISMISSES CRITICS WHO THINK 'HITLER' AND 'FASCIST' COMPARISONS CONTRIBUTE TO POLITICAL VIOLENCE

Gutfeld then introduced a video compilation that included prominent Democrats such as former Vice President Kamala Harris and Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who in a clip from July 19, called Trump "wannabe Hitler."

Mocking Wallace's producers for failing to inform her about "something called reality," he quipped that, via a quick search on the internet, these instances would be readily available to them.

During his interview with Wallace on Monday, Pritzker articulated a distinct line between drawing historical parallels in policy and comparing Trump to Hitler directly.

"I'm not suggesting, I haven't suggested Donald Trump is Hitler," Pritzker said.

"I don't think any Democrat has," Wallace said. "And I actually think it’s a smear that they project back onto critics. But JD Vance called Donald Trump ‘cultural heroin.’ He called him ‘America’s Hitler.’ I mean, the attacks on Donald Trump as a fascist came from three generals who worked for him."

PRITZKER SWIFTLY FACT-CHECKED AFTER CLAIMING HE NEVER DERIDED GOP WITH DICTATORSHIP COMPARISON: ‘PATHOLOGICAL'

However, the record shows that many prominent Democrats, and Wallace herself, have drawn parallels between Trump and Hitler.

After Trump drew cheers from a crowd as he embraced the word "nationalist" during a 2018 event, she replied, "I watch enough History Channel to know that they cheered at Hitler, too."

Fox News' Kat Timpf chimed in with her thoughts on Pritzker's claim, noting that the governor claimed he never even "suggested" that Trump was Hitler and "set the bar very low for himself."

"So, when you were saying that the way Trump's immigration policy is — is a precursor to the Holocaust, what were you suggesting that makes Trump in those circumstances?" Timpf questioned. "I would love to hear his answer."

"Because if he would have said I never directly called [Trump] Hitler, maybe that's true. But what did you mean when you mean by all the stuff — you certainly suggested it," she added.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Pritzker, who created the Illinois Accountability Commission to track ICE agents' conduct, insisted there are instances of misconduct "all the time."

The vocal Trump critic has compared the president’s ICE crackdown to Nazi Germany and called ICE agents Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s "thugs."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Alexander Hall and Stephanie Samsel contributed to this report.