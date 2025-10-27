MSNBC host claims she doesn't believe any Democrat has called Trump Hitler

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said on Monday she doesn't believe any Democrat has compared President Donald Trump to German dictator Adolf Hitler.

As ICE continues to detain undocumented immigrants in major U.S. cities, Pritzker has openly likened their actions to those of Nazi enforcers during World War II. Pritzker, who is Jewish, emphasized that he does not make such comparisons lightly.

In an interview on Wallace’s "The Best People," podcast, he mentioned his involvement in helping a Holocaust survivor establish a Holocaust museum. He explained that while he does not believe such a horrific event could recur in America, those who endured it can recognize echoes of authoritarianism emerging under Trump’s leadership.

Wallace added that equating Trump to Hitler is "not a partisan analysis," recalling how current Vice President JD Vance once questioned whether Trump could be "America’s Hitler." She praised Pritzker for articulating a thoughtful argument about the troubling historical similarities between Trump’s America and Nazi Germany.

"You put sort of the intellectual architecture behind the parallels that involve all of us, and you’ve talked about — the first thing you said was ‘people being asked for their papers,’ American citizens being asked to show up with papers, street vendors being asked to produce passports, rounding people up, and good people looking the other way, thinking ‘that’s not about me.’ You know, I’m a citizen. But who do they go after next?" she asked. "Talk a little bit about why that’s so uncomfortable for so many people."

Pritzker pushed back somewhat, drawing a distinct line between drawing historical parallels in policy and comparing Trump to Hitler directly. "I'm not suggesting, I haven't suggested Donald Trump is Hitler," Pritzker said.

"I don't think any democrat has," Wallace said. "And I actually think it’s a smear that they project back onto critics. But J.D. Vance called Donald Trump ‘cultural heroin.’ He called him ‘America’s Hitler.’ I mean, the attacks on Donald Trump as a fascist came from three generals who worked for him."

However, the record shows that many prominent Democrats, and Wallace herself, have drawn parallels between Trump and Hitler.

After Trump drew cheers from a crowd as he embraced the word "nationalist" during a 2018 event, she replied, "I watch enough History Channel to know that they cheered at Hitler, too."

Prominent Democratic politicians, for years, have been comparing Trump to Hitler.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton compared Trump to Hitler during an appearance on "The View" in November 2023 when she warned, "Hitler was duly elected. All of a sudden somebody with those tendencies, dictatorial, authoritarian tendencies, would be like ‘OK we’re gonna shut this down, we’re gonna throw these people in jail.’ And they didn’t usually telegraph that. Trump is telling us what he intends to do."

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, has called Trump "Temu Hitler" as a means of saying he is a cheap, low-quality imitation and a "wannabe Hitler." In the latter case, she doubled down on doing so even as the national conversation erupted over whether such comparisons spark violence, prompted by the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., has been comparing Trump to Hitler for years, including his first term, when he said, "I can only equate one period of time with what we experience now, and that was what was going on in Germany around 1934, right after the 1932 elections when Adolf Hitler was elected chancellor."

While he went on to relent and said that Italian dictator Benito Mussolini might be a better comparison, he has continually compared Trump’s presidency to Hitler, such as when he spoke to Fox News host Neil Cavuto.

"Are you envisioning another Hitler? Is that what you’re saying?" Cavuto asked.

"That’s exactly what I’m saying. I said the 1930s in Germany!" Clyburn retorted.

"Yes you did," said Cavuto.

Former Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke compared Trump to Hitler in 2019, essentially arguing that Trump’s rhetoric about Mexicans is like something out of Nazi Germany. In 2023, he argued that for Trump, much like Hitler, simply being elected does not make a person any less of a dictator.

"I can only imagine the history books written 100 years from now looking at the people of 2025," O’Rourke said on California Governor Gavin Newsom’s podcast. "It’s the way, you know, you and I when we were in school, we’re looking at the people in Germany in 1933. That guy’s named chancellor in January of that year. In 53 days, he has destroyed German democracy."

Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has drawn Hitler parallels as well, such as in his documentary Fahrenheit 11/9, where in one scene he plays audio of Trump speaking over Hitler rally footage.

"Hitler and Trump are not the same thing," Moore later commented. "But you are making a foolish mistake if you do not at least take a look at history and the patterns of history and how the manipulation of fear, the manipulation of the public works," Moore said. "I’m not a sky-is-falling person. I don’t believe in conspiracy theories. But I am conscious enough to see what’s going on. And anyone who’s still thinking ‘it’s not that bad,’ ‘it’s not going to get that bad,’ it’s time to wake up."