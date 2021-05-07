'Gutfeld!' beats Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' throughout April

"Gutfeld!" is already making a big splash in the late-night scene, immediately defeating "The Tonight Show" during its debut month.

The new Fox News show hosted by Greg Gutfeld made its premiere on April 5 has already bested the long-running NBC late-night staple hosted by Jimmy Fallon, who took over for Jay Leno back in 2014.

From April 5 to May 3, "Gutfeld!" averaged 1.515 million viewers while "The Tonight Show" averaged only 1.395 million viewers. The Fox News program is already competitive to Stephen Colbert's "The Late Show" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," which scored an average 1.991 million and 1.579 million viewers respectively.

Other late-night shows "Gutfeld!" has toppled in its debut month include "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," "Late Night with Seth Meyers," and "The Late Late Show with James Corden."

"Gutfeld!" also beat its cable news competitors. MSNBC's "The 11th Hour" anchored by Brian Williams averaged 1.375 million during the same time period while the second hour of "CNN Tonight" anchored by Don Lemon landed a weak 690,000 viewers.

"In April, the Fox News Channel debuted the late-night program ‘Gutfeld, exclamation mark.’ The exclamation mark is apropos as, since its launch, the show has averaged over 1.5 million viewers per night, representing a 25 percent increase in the 11 p.m.-midnight ET time period versus the month prior," Fox Corporation executive chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch said on Tuesday. "To put this into context, ‘Gutfeld!’ is drawing an audience that is roughly the same size as ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ and larger than ‘The Tonight Show’ despite FOX News reaching fewer households than the broadcast networks."

Greg Gutfeld, who is frequently accompanied by Fox News contributors Kat Timpf and Tyrus, has welcomed various Fox News personalities, commentators, comedians, and both former and current politicians onto his show to discuss some of the biggest headlines and trending topics. Gutfeld also co-hosts "The Five" earlier in the day.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.