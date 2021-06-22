‘The Five’ calls out WaPo for whitewashing Stacey Abrams voter ID reversal: Dems 'evolve,' Republicans 'cave'

"The Five" co-hosts joined the chorus of critics calling out The Washington Post on Tuesday over a report indicating an apparent "evolution" among prominent Democrats when it comes to voter ID laws.

Last week, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. attempted to spearhead his own voting rights legislation in hopes of getting some bipartisan support. Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams raised eyebrows when she said she would consider Manchin's bill, which requires voter ID – less than two months after she likened such requirements to "Jim Crow."

WAPO PANNED FOR REPORT ON STACEY ABRAMS' ‘EVOLUTION' ON VOTER ID

The Washington Post appeared to whitewash her apparent reversal, running the headline, "Stacey Abrams and the Democrats' evolution on voter ID."

"I do love how Democrats have evolved and softened their positions, in the words of the media, but Republicans cave and flip-flop," co-host Dagen McDowell said. "That's how they frame it."

"This is what happens when you overplay the race card," Greg Gutfeld said of Abrams' position on the issue, "because what happens is, there is no workable solution. Like if you constantly keep saying everything is racist, there is nothing left."

The Washington Post story written by Adam Blake highlights "a softening by key Democrats on voter ID." Blake outlined the current stances of Abrams and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., both of who claimed they never opposed voter ID laws and acknowledged that critics on the right have characterized the reversal as blatant "hypocrisy and revisionism."

"Among the carrots for Republicans in Manchin’s proposal is a voter ID provision. Republicans pushed voter ID hard at the state level in recent years," Blake writes. "But rather than merely describe Manchin’s voter ID proposal as a concession, some key Democrats have suggested they don’t really object to it — or the broader concept — at all."

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.