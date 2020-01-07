Greg Gutfeld explains Ricky Gervais' fiery Golden Globes performance: He's 'disgusted and angry'

The Five panelists responded Tuesday to the backlash against comedian Ricky Gervais' fiery monologue at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards that poked fun at Hollywood celebrities' political grandstanding.

"He's [Gervais] is upset because he's so confident in his liberal ideas that the refusal to listen to other ideas, which is happening right now on the regressive left, enrages him," Greg Gutfeld said. "It's a pathetic sign of weakness...and I think that's what's fueling his fire and why he's so disgusted and angry -- but do not mistake that for him becoming a conservative."

after he received backlash for his "right-wing" performance on social media.

The notoriously controversial Golden Globes host wasted no time making headlines on Sunday evening, calling out the many stars in the room for their relationships to large corporations, like Apple, Amazon and Disney.

Gervais also mocked Hollywood over now-disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein, joked that people in attendance were friends with Jeffrey Epstein and told movie executives that they were terrified of #MeToo champion and award-winning journalist Ronan Farrow.

He concluded his scathing monologue by warning the celebrities not to make any political or "woke" statements when accepting their awards.

"You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything," he declared. "You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than [teenage climate change activist] Greta Thunberg."

While many prominent Republicans were quick to praise Gervais for his routine, others criticized Gervais for what a Vanity Fair writer labeled a "right-wing" performance.

"Ricky Gervais isn't a right-winger," Gutfeld responded. "He's a strong outspoken liberal ... he doesn't like Trump, but the thing is, this isn't about right or left. This is about freedom expression and what should be uniting conservatives and liberals ... is the rift that is going on among liberalisms, between free expression and those who want to silence people.

"That's where he's coming from," Gutfeld continued. "He is expressing his own personal outrage over the cancel culture ..."

The Washington Post also offered a scathing review of Gervais' commentary, declaring that "nobody cared" about his barbs against the A-listers in Tinseltown in its headline.

On Tuesday, Gervais fired back against critics, inquiring specifically about the "right-wing" accusation.

“How the f--k can teasing huge corporations, and the richest, most privileged people in the world be considered right wing?” Gervais asked his 13.9 million Twitter followers.

"This is a guy who is a liberal that just wants freedom of expression," co-host Lawrence Jones said.

"I agree," Juan Williams added. "He shouldn't be muzzled and if that was the point of what he did, to say 'this is legitimate speech and it's free speech coming from the left,' hats off."

