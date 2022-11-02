Greg Gutfeld on midterm rhetoric: It's amazing how extreme the demonization has become

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld explained why he believes the Democrats' messaging about the urgency of the midterms is hypocritical on ‘The Five.’

GREG GUTFELD: January 6 has now become the Kevin Bacon of terrible events for Democrats. Everything could be linked to January 6. I just hope when he brings up election deniers, which is a threat to democracy, he does include dear Hillary, who already called into question 2024. So we better include that.

BIDEN TO DELIVER UNSCHEDULED DNC SPEECH AT UNION STATION NEAR CAPITOL

It is amazing, though, how extreme the demonization has become. It's a trip. You're watching the same people who claimed rhetoric caused the Pelosi violence. Then, mere minutes later, in another segment, will say Republicans are a threat to democracy. And then possibly if the Republicans take over and we've heard this, "worse than 9/11," "worse than Watergate," "worse than CNN Plus" all combined.

Who's painting targets on who? And when they say it's a threat to democracy, I think what they're really saying is a threat to Democrats. Because it's the only time they feel a sense of urgency is when they're about to be tossed out of power.