Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden to deliver unscheduled DNC speech at Union Station near Capitol

Biden's speech will be delivered from the Capitol because, 'that's where there was an attempt to subvert our Democracy,' White House official says

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo , Kelly Phares | Fox News
close
Biden’s leadership has ‘undermined confidence’ in America: Sen. Tom Cotton Video

Biden’s leadership has ‘undermined confidence’ in America: Sen. Tom Cotton

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., discusses foreign policy issues including North Korea missile launches and warnings of an attack from Iran and weighs whether Democrats’ messaging will work ahead of midterms.

President Biden will deliver remarks on "preserving and protecting our democracy" at a Democratic National Committee event in Washington, D.C., White House officials and the DNC said Wednesday. 

The president is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. ET at the Columbus Club in Union Station, where he will address "the threat of election deniers and those who seek to undermine faith in voting and democracy," according to a DNC advisory.  

White House senior adviser Anita Dunn and Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O'Malley Dillon announced the president's impending remarks at an Axios event Wednesday morning. 

MOTHER OF CAPITOL POLICE OFFICER BRIAN SICKNICK BLAMES ‘PEOPLE LIKE KARI LAKE’ FOR HIS DEATH

President Biden exits Air Force One as he arrives at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Mattydale, N.Y., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

President Biden exits Air Force One as he arrives at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Mattydale, N.Y., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

"It's from Capitol Hill because that's where there was an attempt to subvert our Democracy," Dunn said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

More from Politics