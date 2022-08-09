Greg Gutfeld warns of setup by media using Trump FBI raid as an excuse to track down more people in red hats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld advised those who feel anger toward the FBI's raid on former President Trump's residence to look at this "soberly" because the press wants you to react angrily as a form of a "setup."

GREG GUTFELD: Well, I get it. I mean, ratings. I mean, if we went on The Five and said, we don't know, this show would be dead. So we are in the world of speculation, so are they. However, their speculation, always wrong. Walls are closing in. Tick, tick, tick. Boom. This is it. It's worse than Watergate. And then it goes away. But they're reelecting him, by the way, just by the way they're talking. But the one thing – some advice to the people at home is you could be really pissed off at this, but you have to have fun with it, too, because the press wants you to react angrily, because that's the second bite to this apple. They're already doing pieces about pro-Trump message boards, you know, enraged. Surely there's going to be another January 6th. There's going to be, you know, you know, gangs of people in red hats causing problems. So you want to take that away from them. You want to look at this, you know, soberly and have fun with it. They want an excuse to track down more Republicans and people in red hats, and you don't want to give it to them. So I think that's a setup.

I also find it interesting and sad that it's when something big happens to somebody that they don't like, the media doesn't care. We aren't like that. And I'm going to use Alec Baldwin as an example when that tragedy occurred. We're extremely sympathetic, even though we knew that if the shoe was on the other foot, Alec Baldwin would have been on Twitter laughing at Jesse Watters for shooting me. You know, he would have been he thought it would be the funny thing. They need to table their emotional ideology, but they won't.

