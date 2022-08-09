Trump accuses Biden of knowing about ‘coordinated attack’ after FBI raid on Mar-A-Lago

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Trump blasted the Biden administration for supposedly having prior knowledge of Monday’s FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence, alleging that the president "knew all about" it.

"Biden knew all about this, just like he knew all about Hunter’s "deals," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

In a previous post, Trump bemoaned a "horrible" thing that had taken place Monday at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

"We are no better than a third world country, a banana republic," Trump wrote.

He suggested the FBI raid was a continuation of the Russian collusion allegations against him and the Impeachment "Hoax."

"To make matters worse it is all, in my opinion, a coordinated attack with Radical Left Democrat state & local D.A.’s & A.G.’s," Trump said.

The White House has repeatedly said President Biden did not have any prior knowledge of the FBI raid, and learned of it through public reports "just like the American people."

"No. The president was not briefed, and he was not aware," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said when asked whether Biden or any White House officials were aware of the raid or had been briefed. "No, no one at the White House was given a heads-up. No, that did not happen."

Agents on Monday searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, which is also a private club, as part of a federal investigation into whether the former president took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said. Trump was in New York City at the time on his way to Bedminster.

A federal judge had to sign off on the warrant after establishing that FBI agents had shown probable cause before they could descend on Trump's shuttered-for-the-season home — he was in New York, a thousand or so miles away, at the time of the search.

Monday's search intensified the monthslong investigation into how classified documents ended up in boxes of White House records located at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year. A separate grand jury is investigating efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, and it all adds to legal peril for Trump could face as he lays the groundwork for another White House run.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.