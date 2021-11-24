Greg Gutfeld advises the media to 'stop viewing everything through the lens of race'

"The Five" reacted to the trial of Ahmaud Arbery in which three men were found guilty Wednesday of felony murder in Georgia, noting that this was an example of the justice system working.

"One thing that's also interesting is that we're celebrating Thanksgiving tomorrow as a country, and we give thanks for our nation and our system [of] a trial by jury. It's sometimes … slow and it takes a long time – it's been a year and a half. But you know what? It works," Dana Perino said about the outcome in the Arbery case.

In addition to felony murder the defendants – Travis McMichael, 35; his father, Gregory McMichael, 65; and their neighbor William Bryan, 52 – were also convicted of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

The younger McMichael was found guilty of "murder with malice," which is when a defendant deliberately and unlawfully kills a person.

"The Five" panel continued on to discuss the stark differences in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse and the Ahmaud Arbery case. Greg Gutfeld commented that the media and others would have a better chance of predicting how a jury will rule in the case if they followed the facts instead of viewing everything through the lens of race.

"So you humans do like to group things, especially when incidents happen close together," Gutfeld said. "For me, you have the Rittenhouse case and you have the Arbery murders. These are close together. But it shows you that if you pick the right filter, which is the filter of self-defense, you would have easily predicted the outcomes of both cases."

"If you had used a different filter like race, you wouldn't have. But if you use self-defense, obviously, Rittenhouse, clearly self-defense. Arbery, obviously, clearly murder. The prism, the prism of self-defense would have told you how that would have panned out," Gutfeld continued.

Arbery was an unarmed 25-year-old Black man who was chased and then killed as he attempted to flee from the defendants in Satilla Shores, Georgia.

The prosecution believed Arbery was killed because "he was a Black man running down the street." The defendants claimed they were trying to carry out a legitimate citizen’s arrest, a law that has since been repealed in Georgia, and that Travis McMichael shot Arbery in self-defense.

"The point is you need to have more than one filter in life or you're going to be very, very confused. I feel great about this decision. The justice system worked … the media [assumed] that … White jurors only vote in a specific way and they grouped in in a bigoted, uniform, bigoted manner. And we know that this isn't true and it shows you how every case is different. Every case is nuanced. Avoid these sweeping generalizations," Gutfeld said.