Tulsi Gabbard: Ahmaud Arbery verdict shows America isn't a racist country

Nearly all white jury found the three men guilty of murder in the killing of Arbery

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said Wednesday the Ahmaud Arbery trial verdict proves America is not a racist country, claiming his killers would not have been found guilty if that were the case.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, speaks during the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, speaks during the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

"If America is a racist country, Arbery’s killers would not have been found guilty by a nearly all-white jury in Georgia," Gabbard, who ran unsuccessfully for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, wrote in a tweet. "Most Americans (of all colors) believe in Dr. MLK’s adage that as God’s children we should be judged by the content of our character, not the color of our skin".

TULSI GABBARD TO DEMOCRATS: 'STOP TRYING TO DIVIDE US'

Jurors in Brunswick, Georgia, on Wednesday found Travis McMichael and his father Greg McMichael guilty on nearly all counts, including felony murder, capping off an intense trial surrounding the February 2020 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Jurors also found the McMichaels' neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, guilty of felony murder.

Travis McMichael, 35, was found guilty on all counts, and Greg McMichael, 65, was found guilty on eight after they shot and killed Arbery, a 25-year-old unarmed Black man, while he was running in a neighborhood outside of Brunswick.

This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows from left, Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr.

This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows from left, Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. (Glynn County Detention Center via AP)

The 12 jurors, 11 of whom are white and one of whom is Black, reached their verdict on the 14th day of the trial.

Ahmaud Arbery

Arbery’s killing became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice after the graphic video of his death filmed by Bryan was leaked online two months later.

No one was charged in the killing until Bryan’s video was made public and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case from local police. The men also face federal hate crime charges. 

Fox News' Audrey Conklin and Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this article.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News and is a graduate of the University of Alabama. Follow him on Twitter: @RealKyleMorris

