Gutfeld on July 4 parade shooting: In every one of these cases, there is a 'type'

Greg Gutfeld pointed out Tuesday on "The Five" that recent mass shooters appear to fit a certain mold and discussed what the media can do to stop sensationalizing these tragedies.

GREG GUTFELD: I think every one of these cases, these fiends fit a type. They are these very White, unstable, disturbing-looking people. I feel you can’t judge a book by its cover, but in some cases, you can. I think there’s a correlation between disturbing, unstable behavior, and people who deliberately try to make themselves look unappealing and unapproachable. That could be their cry for help. If you look at Antifa that's how they look. I think there is a red flag there that a lot of people in the name of what we will not point out and go – when someone is deliberately trying to deface themselves permanently, or look in a way that makes them unapproachable, what are they trying to tell you? If beauty is the guide of what is possible, then what is deliberate ugliness? Why does somebody do that? We don’t ask that anymore, as people continue to deface themselves in so many different ways. I will be an old saw on this. It was not suicide; it was suicide-plus, the only reason why you do that is to create a spectacle for attention.

So I think this one is a pretty square case of a copycat because it happened on the heels of these other ones. So what's the point there? There are enough mass shootings to see these trends to see that they are mostly young White males. Not all of them, but they are rare enough where you could look at each one. If you take them away from gang shootings, from domestics, any kind of gun use in the purpose of a crime– just look at people shooting for the sake of shooting. It’s always influenced by the previous attack. If you thought that you could decrease these attacks by 30%, 40%, 50% why wouldn’t you?

The media could do that. We could just report the facts, be one and done and leave, instead of giving nonstop coverage. Remember, the media can decide not to cover something. Hunter's laptop, they were easy with that. Border chaos they don't cover that. The riots after George Floyd, they didn't cover that. Look at the Akron shooting. They said that they covered the 60 shots from the police, but not the fact that the guy shot first. So they know how to not cover things.

