Biden's disinformation director referred to Hunter's laptop as a 'Trump campaign product'

The woman tapped to be executive director of the Biden administration’s new ‘Disinformation Governance Board' is facing criticism for her political ideology and dismissing the legitimacy of Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop in the past.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified Wednesday that a "Disinformation Governance Board" had recently been created to combat online disinformation and Politico reported that Nina Jankowicz, who previously served as a disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center, will head the board as executive director.

Jankowicz has previously referred to Hunter Biden’s laptop, which has been authenticated by multiple news outlets, as a "Trump campaign product" and suggested it was a "Russian influence op."

Jankowicz attempted to clarify her October 2020 tweet this week saying that she was simply live tweeting a presidential debate.

Critics on social media have blasted the decision to appoint Jankowicz and expressed concern she would not be an impartial director of the board.

"Rather than police our border, Homeland Security has decided to make policing Americans’ speech its top priority," Republican Sen. Josh Hawley tweeted. "They’re creating a Disinformation Board. No, really. And take a look at the views of the leftist radical running it."

"Apparently this person is the new head of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board," Washington Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross tweeted. "Republicans did not fund the Steele dossier."

"CAN’T MAKE THIS UP!!!" Conservative radio host Larry Elder tweeted. "Biden sets up 'Disinformation Board' headed by 8-months-pregnant Russia expert who called Hunter's laptop a 'Trump campaign product' and said she 'shudders to think' about @elonmusk taking over @Twitter."

Jankowicz did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.