Greg Gutfeld: Biden's 'you ain't black' remark is what black conservatives have been told for years

Katie Pavlich and Greg Gutfeld responded Friday on "The Five" to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's comments during a radio interview suggesting that African-American voters who are having a hard time "figuring out" whether to support him or President Trump "ain't black."

"You know, the more that he gets into these situations where he has to talk about what he's for and what he plans to do, he constantly just falls back on his record rather than looking at the future and providing a platform for a modern era," Pavlich said. "But his comments came off ... as taking for granted the African-American vote, as Democrats have done for years."

While Biden was appearning on “The Breakfast Club” – a nationally broadcast morning talk show popular with black listeners – an aide tried to end the interview, prompting the host to charge, “You can’t do that to black media.”

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee stressed that his wife had an upcoming engagement, and suggested he would have to go whether dealing with “white media” or “black media.”

After host Charlamagne tha God, who is black, asked Biden to come back on the program again, the former vice president agreed before defending his record and making the controversial comments.

“I tell you if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden said.

Pavlich hit the mainstream media for their coverage of Biden's remarks.

"So Joe Biden assumed, based on skin color, that you should vote for a certain party in a certain way," she said, "which, if the shoe was on the other foot and a Republican said this, it would be headline news on the front of every single show, every single newspaper and every single Republican would be asked about it.

"But instead, Joe Biden will apologize for it and the media will move on."

During a call with black business leaders Friday Biden walked backed the comments.

"I shouldn't have been such a wise guy," Biden said. "... No one should have to vote for any party, based on their race or religion or background."

Gutfeld gave Biden credit for the apology but noted he is not in the demographic of the group that matters.

"When I watched the segment in context, I saw two people enjoying each other's company. And so he got a little bit too comfortable. But the point is, my opinion about his apology and my opinion about the tape doesn't matter, because the opinion and the apology isn't for me," Gutfeld said. "The black conservative, that is [who] it hurts. Right? It's, it's not harmless. And it's not funny to that group because this is what is being said about them: 'You aren't black because you voted for Reagan or Bush or Trump.'

