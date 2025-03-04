Green Day calls Vice President Vance slur in rework of band's 2000s-era song

Legendary punk rock band Green Day took a major swipe at Vice President JD Vance during a recent performance of one of their classic songs.

As noted by Rolling Stone and other outlets, while playing "Jesus of Suburbia" in Melbourne, Australia over the weekend, the band changed the words to suggest that Vance was "retarded."

"Am I retarded or am I just JD Vance?" lead singer and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong sang instead of the original lyrics, "Am I retarded or just overjoyed?"

The band’s set included several other political points, with digs aimed at billionaire Elon Musk and President Trump, and a line suggesting their support of Ukraine following the country’s botched deal with the United States last week.

At another point in "Jesus of Suburbia," Armstrong sang, "We are the kids of war and peace, From Ukraine to the Middle East," instead of the original lyrics, "We are the kids of war and peace/ From Anaheim to the Middle East."

With both Ukraine and Vance mentioned in the song, it seems that the band was commenting on the tense Oval Office meeting between the Trump administration and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which the vice president accused the Ukrainian leader of disrespecting Trump.

The meeting grew heated between the world leaders, prompting Trump to send Zelenskyy back to Europe without either signing a rare earth minerals deal between the two countries as originally planned. Liberals jumped to blame Trump and Vance for the fallout.

A Green Day fan account on Instagram also shared a clip of the Melbourne set during which Armstrong asked the crowd, "Don’t you want Elon Musk to shut the f--- up?"

"Don’t you want Donald Trump to shut the f--- up?" he asked. He then added, "Nah, nah, nah, I’m not going to get angry. F--- that s---."

Green Day has been no stranger to expressing their political beliefs onstage, and the band has often changed lyrics to mock Trump or other controversial topics.

Following the overturning of Roe V. Wade in 2022, Armstrong told a crowd during a London concert that he would be renouncing his U.S. citizenship and moving there.

"F--- America, I’m f------ renouncing my citizenship," Armstrong said. "I’m f------ coming here."

"There’s just too much f---ing stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f---ing excuse for a country," Armstrong added. "Oh, I’m not kidding. You’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days."

He also called the Supreme Court Justices "pricks" and said, "f--- the Supreme Court of America."

During a performance on "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve" last year, the band changed the lyrics to their 2004 hit, "American Idiot," with Armstrong singing, "I’m not a part of a MAGA agenda," instead of the original, "I’m not a part of the redneck agenda."

Armstrong performed the same swapped-out lyrics during the Melbourne show as well, and in a performance in South Africa earlier this year, changed the original lyrics to "I’m not a part of an Elon agenda."

The White House did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment.