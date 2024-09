American rock band Green Day abruptly exited the stage during a performance Wednesday night due to an unauthorized drone that flew over the stadium.

"There was an individual that flew a drone into the Comerica Park," the Detroit Police Department confirmed with Fox News Digital. "Green Day was on stage at the time. They were escorted off the stage."

A video showed the band members running offstage in the middle of the concert. On the concert jumbotron, lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong paused and looked confused. He stopped singing for a moment, and he sprinted offstage with the other Green Day musicians.

In the video clip, security waited at the side and assisted the band members off the stage.

Green Day performed the song "Welcome to Paradise" before they were interrupted by an unauthorized drone overhead at the stadium.

Detroit police told Fox News Digital it was "moments" after the incident that the musicians were "back on stage performing."

At the time, authorities detained an individual outside Comerica Park and were investigating the case. Police did not release the individual’s name.



Detroit police confirmed the case has been referred to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Reps for Green Day did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Comerica Park appeared to be crowded with fans for the Green Day concert. The venue seats nearly 42,000 fans.

Green Day is on the road for The Saviors Tour. The American rock band kicked off its tour in Spain in May and is performing in major cities in the United States, including Detroit, Los Angeles and San Diego.

Along with frontman Armstrong, Green Day includes drummer Tré Cool, bassist Mike Dirnt and guitarist Jason White.

The band formed in Rodeo, California, in 1987.