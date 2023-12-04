'The Great Christmas Showdown': Michael Loftus faces off with Jimmy Failla

FOX personalities got in the holiday spirit – or, rather, the competitive spirit – to win bragging rights and a check for charity on FOX Nation's "The Great Christmas Showdown."



FOX Weather's Janice Dean, "FOX Across America" host Jimmy Failla, "FOX & Friends First" co-host Todd Piro, comedian Michael Loftus, FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo, and FOX Business' Kacie McDonnell joined in the reindeer games. Dean, Failla, and Piro proudly comprised the red team, while the latter three geared up for their role as green team competitors.



From jolly good questions to creative challenges like designing a gingerbread house, the six squared off for FOX Nation's newest game show.



In one round, FOX Nation alumnae and the competition's game show host, Tom Shillue, posed the burning question, "Who do you save from a building on fire: Frosty or Rudolph?"

The red team went first, with comedian Jimmy Failla arguing why Frosty the Snowman would be the one to save.

"There’s no debate here," Failla said. "Rudolph can fly, so he should be saving you."



Donned in a festive, velvet scarlet blazer, Failla said his piece while he and his teammates built a gingerbread house good enough to welcome Santa Claus himself. His teammates were just as festive: Dean dressed as Mrs. Claus, and Piro wore an ugly sweater.

Failla explained that Frosty, a snowman, would meet an unfortunate end if exposed to the heat, while Rudolph could fly away and escape. He hilariously argued that Frosty is "a good man" – he lets kids sleigh ride on his back – while Rudolph has a "vendetta" against "some bully reindeer."



The comedian closed his argument with the shocking claim that Rudolph "deserves to die," as Dean put the finishing touches on the house, covering the roof in candy.

But fellow FOX Nation comedian Michael Loftus didn't let that slide.

Loftus rushed to Rudolph's defense, making his case for saving the beloved reindeer as Arroyo and McDonnell took to working on their own gingerbread house.



Arroyo, sporting a sparkly blazer, and McDonnell, decked in a festive green dress, were up for the challenge.



Loftus strategically spoke slowly to buy his teammates more time, arguing that Rudolph would be incapable of flying in such a scenario. The comedian reminded Failla that Santa needs Rudolph to guide his sleigh later this month.



"Does Santa need Frosty?" Loftus posited. "I never remember Santa going, ‘Where’s Frosty?!''

Loftus went on to slander the snowman, claiming Frosty is a "creep" who does not want to "hang out" with other grown-ups.



"What’s up with that?!" he exclaimed, before Shillue geared up to judge the gingerbread-making portion of the competition, doing a side-by-side comparison of their sweet creations.



