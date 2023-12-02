'The Birth of a King,' a majestic musical celebration of the Christmas story, debuts at Grand Ole Opry

The greatest story ever told enjoys a magisterial musical tribute on Monday night at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

"The Birth of a King: Live in Concert," from producer and pianist Tommee Profitt, offers soaring sound and worship with powerful performances by 21 vocalists backed by a 60-piece orchestra, 100-member choir and entire band.

"It’s the story of angels greeting this King who is being born to save the entire world," Profitt told Fox News Digital.

HOW TO CARE FOR POINSETTIAS: A SMART GUIDE TO THE POPULAR CHRISTMAS FLOWER

"It’s a story so epic it needed this epic music to go along with it," he said.

Profitt is best-known for thunderous, high-energy compositions found in Hollywood and television productions. His music even appears in one of the hottest Christmas gifts of the season, "Madden NFL '24."

He described "The Birth of a King" as a "cinematic" production worthy of an event that changed world history and filled billions of hearts with hope and joy — including his own.

"The powerful message is found in what I believe is the true Christmas story," said Profitt. "It’s not about hot chocolate, fireplaces and cold weather. There are romantic Christmas songs, there are cozy Christmas songs, and Santa Christmas songs," he said.

"There are the Christmas songs that really matter. And, to me, those are the songs about the birth of a King." — Tommee Profitt

"And then there are the Christmas songs that really matter. And, to me, those are the songs about the birth of a King."

"Wow! Wow! Wow!" Khloe Kardashian enthused on Instagram last month after watching Evvie McKinney's meteoric performance of "What Child is This?" from the debut live performance of "The Birth of a King" last year at Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Belmont University.

The Grand Ole Opry performance here in 2023 is a larger, elevated version of last year's event.

That 2022 debut was followed in 2023 by the release of a "The Birth of a King: Live in Concert" companion film and album.

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO FOUNDED THE GRAND OLE OPRY: 'REMARKABLE VISIONARY" GEORGE D. HAY

The production features a grandiosity that belies the humble story of a poor boy born in a barn.

But the songs themselves are those devoted to the traditional nativity narrative found in the Books of Luke and Matthew.

The releases include "awe-inspiring re-imagined renditions of popular Christmas songs, each featuring an aggressive modern orchestra combined with some of the best vocalists on the planet," Profitt said in a release.

Jordan Smith wowed the crowd with a soaring performance of "Mary Did You Know?" that exceeded even Profitt's expectations.

"When he stepped on that stage, he delivered one of the best performances I’ve heard in my life," Profitt posted on Instagram.

Profitt, a Michigan native who now calls Nashville home, plays piano during the show.

Albert Stanaj delivers a performance of "Noel: He Is Born" that Profitt called "a superpower song."

Clips of the performances from last year have already generated tens of millions of views on social media.

Profitt, a Michigan native who now calls Nashville home, plays piano during the show.

The performance on Monday night at the Grand Ole Opry will be his first at the hallowed temple of American songcraft.

"I walked my son out onto the stage at the Grand Ole Orpy and he asked if I had always dreamed about playing here," Profitt said.

FIRST SUNDAY OF ADVENT A REMINDER TO ‘WATCH’ AND PREPARE FOR CHRIST'S SECOND COMING, SAYS FAITH LEADER

"I told him, ‘No. This is way beyond anything I ever dreamed possible.’"

Profitt first conceived of his epic retelling of the birth of Christ in 2005.

He assembled his favorite performers to record "The Birth of a King" as a studio album in 2020.

That was followed by the live performance in 2022, the release of the film and live album this year, and now the live show at the Grand Ole Opry.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

He hopes it will lead to future live versions of the ensemble performance of "The Birth of a King" and bring the story of the birth of Christ to people who already believe the story and those who only know it.

"My faith is very important to me. It informs everything that I do." — Tommee Profitt

"My faith is very important to me. It informs everything that I do," said Profitt.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is a performance I believe that Christians will love and maybe those who are not Christians will love," he said.

"This is a powerful story. I'm hoping it connects with anyone who appreciates powerful storytelling."