©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'The Birth of a King,' a majestic musical celebration of the Christmas story, debuts at Grand Ole Opry

Producer Tommee Profitt told Fox News Digital, 'It’s the story of angels greeting this King who is born to save the world'

By Kerry J. Byrne Fox News
Published
The greatest story ever told enjoys a magisterial musical tribute on Monday night at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee

"The Birth of a King: Live in Concert," from producer and pianist Tommee Profitt, offers soaring sound and worship with powerful performances by 21 vocalists backed by a 60-piece orchestra, 100-member choir and entire band.

"It’s the story of angels greeting this King who is being born to save the entire world," Profitt told Fox News Digital.

"It’s a story so epic it needed this epic music to go along with it," he said.

Profitt is best-known for thunderous, high-energy compositions found in Hollywood and television productions. His music even appears in one of the hottest Christmas gifts of the season, "Madden NFL '24."

"The Birth of a King"

Tommee Profitt, left, with composer Ben Blasko, center, and singer-songwriter Colton Dixon. Both Blasko and Dixon contribute to Profitt's soaring musical production "The Birth of a King: Live in Concert." (Courtesy Tommee Profitt )

He described "The Birth of a King" as a "cinematic" production worthy of an event that changed world history and filled billions of hearts with hope and joy — including his own. 

"The powerful message is found in what I believe is the true Christmas story," said Profitt. "It’s not about hot chocolate, fireplaces and cold weather. There are romantic Christmas songs, there are cozy Christmas songs, and Santa Christmas songs," he said.

"There are the Christmas songs that really matter. And, to me, those are the songs about the birth of a King." — Tommee Profitt

"And then there are the Christmas songs that really matter. And, to me, those are the songs about the birth of a King."

"Wow! Wow! Wow!" Khloe Kardashian enthused on Instagram last month after watching Evvie McKinney's meteoric performance of "What Child is This?" from the debut live performance of "The Birth of a King" last year at Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Belmont University.

"The Birth of a King" with Evie McKinney

Evie McKinney performed "What Child is This?" in "The Birth of a King" in 2022. The soaring musical celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ moves to the Grand Ole Opry on Dec. 4, 2023. "Wow. Wow. Wow," Khloe Kardashian said on Instagram in November after seeing McKinney's 2022 performance.  (Mary Caroline Russell)

The Grand Ole Opry performance here in 2023 is a larger, elevated version of last year's event.

That 2022 debut was followed in 2023 by the release of a "The Birth of a King: Live in Concert" companion film and album.

The production features a grandiosity that belies the humble story of a poor boy born in a barn. 

But the songs themselves are those devoted to the traditional nativity narrative found in the Books of Luke and Matthew.

The releases include "awe-inspiring re-imagined renditions of popular Christmas songs, each featuring an aggressive modern orchestra combined with some of the best vocalists on the planet," Profitt said in a release.

Jordan Smith wowed the crowd with a soaring performance of "Mary Did You Know?" that exceeded even Profitt's expectations.

"When he stepped on that stage, he delivered one of the best performances I’ve heard in my life," Profitt posted on Instagram.

Profitt, a Michigan native who now calls Nashville home, plays piano during the show. 

Albert Stanaj delivers a performance of "Noel: He Is Born" that Profitt called "a superpower song."

Clips of the performances from last year have already generated tens of millions of views on social media. 

Tommee Profitt on stage at the Opry

Nasvhille producer and musician Tommee Profitt brings his powerful "The Birth of a King" ensemble-cast performance to the Grand Ole Opry on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. It will be his first performance at the celebrated American music hall, which he told his son during a visit was a dream so big he never imagined it. (Courtesy Tommee Profitt)

The performance on Monday night at the Grand Ole Opry will be his first at the hallowed temple of American songcraft.

"I walked my son out onto the stage at the Grand Ole Orpy and he asked if I had always dreamed about playing here," Profitt said.

"I told him, ‘No. This is way beyond anything I ever dreamed possible.’" 

Profitt first conceived of his epic retelling of the birth of Christ in 2005.  

He assembled his favorite performers to record "The Birth of a King" as a studio album in 2020. 

"The Birth of a King"

Tommee Profitt, left, and Jordan Smith on stage during a rehearsal for "The Birth of a King." The live celebration of the Christmas narrative arrives at the Grand Ole Opry on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.  (Courtesy Tommee Profitt)

That was followed by the live performance in 2022, the release of the film and live album this year, and now the live show at the Grand Ole Opry. 

He hopes it will lead to future live versions of the ensemble performance of "The Birth of a King" and bring the story of the birth of Christ to people who already believe the story and those who only know it.

"My faith is very important to me. It informs everything that I do." — Tommee Profitt

"My faith is very important to me. It informs everything that I do," said Profitt. 

"This is a performance I believe that Christians will love and maybe those who are not Christians will love," he said.

"This is a powerful story. I'm hoping it connects with anyone who appreciates powerful storytelling."

Kerry J. Byrne is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.