Sen. Grassley on 'Fox & Friends': FBI Director Wray must do ‘much more’ to root out political bias

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said on "Fox & Friends" Monday FBI Director Christopher Wray must do "much more" to combat political bias. Grassley reacted to a report that former FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Thibault withheld evidence on Joe and Hunter Biden's business dealings.

FBI AGENT WHO RETIRED AMID HUNTER BIDEN PROBE SCRUTINY DENIES POLITICAL BIAS

CHUCK GRASSLEY: We wouldn't even know about it if there weren't whistleblowers, very patriotic people in the Justice Department that came to me and gave me this information about [FBI agent Timothy] Thibault. He opens an investigation against Trump based upon very, just fuzzy newspaper reporting and then closes down an investigation on Hunter [Biden]. And at least [FBI Director] Wray moved him out of that position, and now he's not even in the department. But I think Wray has to do much more to come up with a plan to show that this political bias within the FBI is going to be attacked and rooted out.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW:

But I think Wray has to do much more to come up with a plan to show that this political bias within the FBI is going to be attacked and rooted out.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW