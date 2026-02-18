Grandmother tells Trump critics to 'get off the man's back' during White House Black History Month event

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Washington, D.C., grandmother who lost her grandson to gun violence delivered a fiery defense of President Donald Trump during a Black History Month celebration Wednesday at the White House.

Forlesia Cook’s grandson, Marty William McMillan Jr., was killed in 2017 at the age of 22. Cook has since spoken publicly about the loss, including testifying before Congress about his killing.

After Trump invited Cook to say a few words at the event, she used the moment to defend him, urging critics to "get off the man’s back."

"I love him, I don't want to hear nothing you got to say about that racist stuff," she said. "And don’t be looking at me on the news, hating on me because I’m standing up for somebody that deserves to be standing for."

TRUMP'S DC CRIME SUCCESS PUTS SPOTLIGHT ON CHICAGO'S DEADLY 'WAR ZONE'

Cook’s voice grew louder as she continued.

"Get off the man’s back," she said. "Let him do his job. He’s doing the right thing. Back up off him."

She ended her remarks by declaring, "And grandma said it."

VANCE, HARRIS, OBAMA ISSUE TRIBUTES TO REV JESSE JACKSON

The East Room crowd erupted in applause and cheers.

Trump appeared to welcome the praise, joking that she should run for public office.

"Wow, that’s pretty good," Trump said. "When is she running for office? Forlesia, when are you running for office? You have my endorsement."

PIRRO CREDITS 'ENHANCED FEDERAL PARTNERSHIP' FOR DC’S FIRST HOMICIDE-FREE STRETCH IN DECADES

Cook also thanked Trump for calling the National Guard to the capital and praised his tough-on-crime approach.

"One thing I like about him, he keeps it real, just like grandma," she said. "I appreciate that because I can trust him."

The White House event marked the annual celebration of Black History Month.

Trump also addressed the death of the Rev. Jesse Jackson, saying, "I wanted to begin by expressing a sadness at the passing of a person who was, I knew very well, Jesse was a piece of work. He was a piece of work, but he was a good man."

"I just want to pay my highest respects to Reverend Jesse Jackson," Trump added, calling him "a real hero" and saying, "he really was special, with lots of personality, grit and street smarts."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The president also announced that former Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson would receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Fox News Digital's Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.